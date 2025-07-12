News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the T20I series against the West Indies.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Pacer To Skip T20 International Series To Manage Workload; Replaced by Rising Punjab Kings Player

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 12, 2025
3 min read

He has been highly injury-prone and often succumbs after a few matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the T20I series against the West Indies.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the T20I series against the West Indies, starting after the Test rubber on July 20. Hazlewood is currently part of the Test squad but has opted for a break for the shortest format to manage his workload.

He has been highly injury-prone and often succumbs after a few matches, so the decision not to play T20Is comes as an expected move. Other main pacers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were already rested for the T20I series.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

162/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

84/6

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

Hazlewood has massively improved as a T20 bowler, as visible in IPL 2025, where he was instrumental in RCB’s title-winning run, and his absence will surely weaken Australia’s pace attack. He would have been useful with the new and old ball, given his ability to generate movement early on and bowl hard lengths when the ball becomes soft.

ALSO READ:

However, he has played four Test matches, including the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, and the chances of getting injured could have increased, given the demands of the longest format. He will now return to Sydney and start preparing for the white-ball series against South Africa next month.

Xavier Bartlett to replace Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) speedster Xavier Bartlett will come in place of Josh Hazlewood for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Bartlett has played seven T20Is, snaring 11 wickets at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 12.90.

He was with the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, where he ended as the leading wicket-taker, even if his team crashed out of the tournament with a defeat in the Eliminator. He grabbed 18 wickets at 19.78 runs apiece and an economy rate of 8.86 in 11 innings, including two four-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-McGurk will replace Spencer Johnson, who won’t be available for the series due to a back injury. McGurk came to the limelight with his marvellous stroke play across a few T20 leagues, which earned him a national spot in ODIs and T20Is.

He has 98 runs at an average of 14 in seven ODIs and 113 runs at 16.14 in seven T20Is, as he was dropped soon after a poor start to international cricket. However, he has had a decent MLC 2025 and will have another chance to become permanent in Australia’s white-ball sides.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Josh Hazlewood
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Spencer Johnson
WI vs AUS
Xavier Bartlett
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Mumbai Indians - CSK War Reignited in MLC 2025 After Fiery Incident Involving Kieron Pollard and Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians – CSK War Reignited in MLC 2025 After Fiery Incident Involving Kieron Pollard and Faf du Plessis [WATCH]

MI New York have beaten Texas Super Kings to advance to the MLC 2025 Final.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Tushar Deshpande At IPL 2026 Auction if Rajasthan Royals Release Him

Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
9:11 am
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow hit a magnificent century during a T20 Blast 2025 fixture.

Mumbai Indians Star Blazes Stunning T20 Blast 2025 Century, Sets Stage for Big IPL 2026 Auction Payday

He scored 116 in just 54 balls, including eight boundaries and ten maximums.
9:42 am
Darpan Jain
punjab kings-star-marco-jansen-undergoes-surgery-post-left-thumb-injury-to-be-assessed-in-six-weeks-time

Punjab Kings Star Undergoes Surgery Post Left-Thumb Injury, To Be Assessed in Six Weeks Time

He will be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time.
11:16 pm
Vishnu PN

Former KKR Player Replaces Delhi Capitals Star in The Hundred, Gets Lifeline to Push For Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

6:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
latest ipl trade news before ipl 2026 auction

Latest IPL Trade News: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and More Linked to Potential Swaps Ft. CSK, KKR, RCB and SRH Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

3:31 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.