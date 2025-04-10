News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

RCB Points Table Position After Delhi Capitals Loss: IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Race Intensifies

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their second defeat of the IPL 2025 season, falling to Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this result, RCB now have three wins and two losses in five matches — all their victories coming on the road, while their home form continues to hurt their playoff push. RCB points table position remains the same but their top two finish hopes hit a minor hurdle after the second successive home loss.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals remain undefeated after four games, climbing higher in the IPL 2025 points table and further cementing their playoff credentials.

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances (Updated April 10)
✅ Points: 6 from 5 matches
🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 4 more from remaining 9 games
📉 NRR: +0.539
🔮 Playoff Chance: Moderate to High (depends on wins vs CSK, GT)

RCB Points Table Position After DC Loss

With this loss, RCB remain on 6 points from 5 matches, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) has taken a hit. They are now in the thick of the mid-table playoff race — a position where a couple more losses could prove costly.

Home vs Away Record:

  • Away: 3 matches, 3 wins (vs KKR, CSK, MI)
  • Home: 2 matches, 2 losses (vs GT, DC)

The worrying trend of losing at home continues to be a talking point, especially with them building a side that was expected to turn around their fortunes at Chinnaswamy. Their inability to post or chase totals on a traditionally high-scoring ground is fast becoming a pattern.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans 541008+1.413
Delhi Capitals 440008+1.278
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 532006+0.539
Punjab Kings 431006+0.289
Lucknow Super Giants 532006+0.078
Kolkata Knight Riders 523004-0.056
Rajasthan Royals 523004-0.733
Mumbai Indians 514002-0.010
Chennai Super Kings 514002-0.889
Sunrisers Hyderabad 514002-1.629

RCB Qualification Scenario IPL 2025

With nine league games still to play, RCB have time — but the margin for error is narrowing. Teams generally need:

  • 7 wins (14 points) to be in contention
  • 8 wins (16 points) to safely qualify
  • 9+ wins (18+ points) for a shot at finishing in Top 2

RCB currently sit on 6 points, so they’ll need at least 4 more wins from their remaining 9 games to remain in the playoff mix. But after two home losses, they must start defending their turf.

The Top 2 finish, which gives teams two shots at making the final, now looks challenging unless RCB go on a winning streak — especially at home, where they have several key games coming up.

RCB Next Match IPL 2025

Here’s a look at RCB’s fixtures going forward:

Upcoming RCB Matches:

  • 13 Apr – vs Rajasthan Royals
  • 18 Apr – vs Punjab Kings
  • 20 Apr – vs Punjab Kings (Reverse Fixture)
  • 24 Apr – vs Rajasthan Royals
  • 27 Apr – vs Delhi Capitals
  • 03 May – vs Chennai Super Kings
  • 09 May – vs Lucknow Super Giants
  • 13 May – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • 17 May – vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This stretch includes key back-to-back games against PBKS and RR, plus a return fixture against DC, offering a shot at revenge. Winning at least 5 out of the next 9 will be crucial if RCB want to avoid depending on other results. As for RCB points table position, this loss affects them deeply.

KL Rahul Masterclass, Rain Threat & Chinnaswamy Woes

KL Rahul turned the chase around with a calm yet explosive half century, finishing any RCB hopes in the game with a flourish by smashing 22 runs off Josh Hazlewood in one over. His ability to pace the innings and then accelerate made the difference on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on.

A brief drizzle around the stadium added tension late in the game, but DC stayed composed with Rahul in charge and took full control to dash RCB’s hopes. For RCB, the inability to capitalise after a blazing start once again came back to haunt them. Rahul finished on 93* off just 53 balls to drive Delhi Capitals home for their fourth successive win.

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam Star With Spin Again

Delhi’s success was built on a middle-over chokehold by their two wrist spinners:

  • Kuldeep Yadav: 4-0-17-2
  • Vipraj Nigam: 4-0-18-2

After RCB raced to 53/0 in just 3 overs, the DC bowlers, spinners in particular, pulled things back drastically — conceding just 74 runs in the next 15 overs and claiming 7 wickets. The spell completely derailed RCB’s momentum until Tim David’s late burst (37 off 20) pushed the score to 163. But it wasn’t enough in the end.

RCB’s home troubles continue, and their loss to DC is a blow to their IPL 2025 Top 2 ambitions. With a tight mid-table forming, the RCB qualification scenario gets trickier from here. They remain in playoff contention of course, but the pressure is on to bounce back — especially with multiple home games lined up.

For now, they’ll have to rely on their away form and fix their approach at the Chinnaswamy if they’re to be seen as serious contenders this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs DC

Related posts

‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.
11:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.
11:29 pm
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

He was acquired by MI as an injury replacement.
11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.