RCB Points Table Position After Delhi Capitals Loss: IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Race Intensifies

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their second defeat of the IPL 2025 season, falling to Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this result, RCB now have three wins and two losses in five matches — all their victories coming on the road, while their home form continues to hurt their playoff push. RCB points table position remains the same but their top two finish hopes hit a minor hurdle after the second successive home loss.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals remain undefeated after four games, climbing higher in the IPL 2025 points table and further cementing their playoff credentials.

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances (Updated April 10)

✅ Points: 6 from 5 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 4 more from remaining 9 games

📉 NRR: +0.539

🔮 Playoff Chance: Moderate to High (depends on wins vs CSK, GT)



RCB Points Table Position After DC Loss

With this loss, RCB remain on 6 points from 5 matches, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) has taken a hit. They are now in the thick of the mid-table playoff race — a position where a couple more losses could prove costly.

Home vs Away Record:

Away : 3 matches, 3 wins (vs KKR, CSK, MI)

: 3 matches, 3 wins (vs KKR, CSK, MI) Home: 2 matches, 2 losses (vs GT, DC)

The worrying trend of losing at home continues to be a talking point, especially with them building a side that was expected to turn around their fortunes at Chinnaswamy. Their inability to post or chase totals on a traditionally high-scoring ground is fast becoming a pattern.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.413 Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 8 +1.278 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.539 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.289 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.078 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.056 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.733 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.010 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.889 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.629

RCB Qualification Scenario IPL 2025

With nine league games still to play, RCB have time — but the margin for error is narrowing. Teams generally need:

7 wins (14 points) to be in contention

to be in contention 8 wins (16 points) to safely qualify

to safely qualify 9+ wins (18+ points) for a shot at finishing in Top 2

RCB currently sit on 6 points, so they’ll need at least 4 more wins from their remaining 9 games to remain in the playoff mix. But after two home losses, they must start defending their turf.

The Top 2 finish, which gives teams two shots at making the final, now looks challenging unless RCB go on a winning streak — especially at home, where they have several key games coming up.

RCB Next Match IPL 2025

Here’s a look at RCB’s fixtures going forward:

Upcoming RCB Matches:

13 Apr – vs Rajasthan Royals

– vs Rajasthan Royals 18 Apr – vs Punjab Kings

– vs Punjab Kings 20 Apr – vs Punjab Kings (Reverse Fixture)

– vs Punjab Kings (Reverse Fixture) 24 Apr – vs Rajasthan Royals

– vs Rajasthan Royals 27 Apr – vs Delhi Capitals

– vs Delhi Capitals 03 May – vs Chennai Super Kings

– vs Chennai Super Kings 09 May – vs Lucknow Super Giants

– vs Lucknow Super Giants 13 May – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

– vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 May – vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This stretch includes key back-to-back games against PBKS and RR, plus a return fixture against DC, offering a shot at revenge. Winning at least 5 out of the next 9 will be crucial if RCB want to avoid depending on other results. As for RCB points table position, this loss affects them deeply.

KL Rahul Masterclass, Rain Threat & Chinnaswamy Woes

KL Rahul turned the chase around with a calm yet explosive half century, finishing any RCB hopes in the game with a flourish by smashing 22 runs off Josh Hazlewood in one over. His ability to pace the innings and then accelerate made the difference on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on.

A brief drizzle around the stadium added tension late in the game, but DC stayed composed with Rahul in charge and took full control to dash RCB’s hopes. For RCB, the inability to capitalise after a blazing start once again came back to haunt them. Rahul finished on 93* off just 53 balls to drive Delhi Capitals home for their fourth successive win.

Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam Star With Spin Again

Delhi’s success was built on a middle-over chokehold by their two wrist spinners:

Kuldeep Yadav : 4-0-17-2

: 4-0-17-2 Vipraj Nigam: 4-0-18-2

After RCB raced to 53/0 in just 3 overs, the DC bowlers, spinners in particular, pulled things back drastically — conceding just 74 runs in the next 15 overs and claiming 7 wickets. The spell completely derailed RCB’s momentum until Tim David’s late burst (37 off 20) pushed the score to 163. But it wasn’t enough in the end.

RCB’s home troubles continue, and their loss to DC is a blow to their IPL 2025 Top 2 ambitions. With a tight mid-table forming, the RCB qualification scenario gets trickier from here. They remain in playoff contention of course, but the pressure is on to bounce back — especially with multiple home games lined up.

For now, they’ll have to rely on their away form and fix their approach at the Chinnaswamy if they’re to be seen as serious contenders this season.

