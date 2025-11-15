RCB Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The retention deadline for IPL 2026 has closed, and the RCB retention list is not confirmed. Since they have retained most of their core players, RCB have a limited remaining purse amount for the mini auction in December.

While other teams indulged in some crucial trade deals, the defending champions stayed out of it.

RCB Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The RCB retained players 2026 list includes their superstars Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, among others. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a tough call to release some underperforming players, like Liam Livingstone.

Out of their squad of 23, they have retained 17 players and let go of seven players, including the injury replacement Mayank Agarwal. Thus, they will look to fill six spots in the IPL 2026 auction.

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Virat Kohli Retained 21 crore Rajat Patidar Retained 11 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar Retained 10.75 crore Tim David Retained 3 crore Krunal Pandya Retained 5.75 crore Jitesh Sharma Retained 11 crore Phil Salt Retained 11.50 crore Josh Hazlewood Retained 12.50 crore Yash Dayal Retained 5 crore Suyash Sharma Retained 2.6 crore Devdutt Padikkal Retained 2 crore Swastik Chikara Released 30 lakh Jacob Bethell Retained 2.60 crore Romario Shepherd Retained 1.5 crore Liam Livingstone Released 8.75 crore Lungi Ngidi Released 1 crore Nuwan Thushara Retained 1.60 crore Swapnil Singh Retained 50 lakh Abhinandan Singh Retained 30 lakh Rasikh Salam Dar Retained 6 crore Mohit Rathee Released 30 lakh Manoj Bhandage Released 30 lakh Mayank Agarwal Released 2 crore Tim Seifert Released 2 crore Blessing Muzarbani Released 75 lakh

RCB Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are left with a total purse of INR 16.4 crore. Given that they don’t have a lot of spots to fill, the purse money should be enough as per the RCB auction strategy.

Team Remaining Purse Amount (INR) Chennai Super Kings 43.4 crore Delhi Capitals 21.8 crore Gujarat Titans 12.9 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 64.3 crore Lucknow Super Giants 22.95 crore Mumbai Indians 2.75 crore Punjab Kings 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals 16.05 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 25.5 crore

Since RCB didn’t release any big signings, their squad is good to go as a playing XI combination.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to search for backup options to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

