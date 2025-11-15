News
RCB Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: November 15, 2025
2 min read
The retention deadline for IPL 2026 has closed, and the RCB retention list is not confirmed. Since they have retained most of their core players, RCB have a limited remaining purse amount for the mini auction in December.

While other teams indulged in some crucial trade deals, the defending champions stayed out of it.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

RCB Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The RCB retained players 2026 list includes their superstars Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, among others. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a tough call to release some underperforming players, like Liam Livingstone.

Out of their squad of 23, they have retained 17 players and let go of seven players, including the injury replacement Mayank Agarwal. Thus, they will look to fill six spots in the IPL 2026 auction.

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Virat KohliRetained21 crore
Rajat PatidarRetained11 crore
Bhuvneshwar KumarRetained10.75 crore
Tim DavidRetained3 crore
Krunal PandyaRetained5.75 crore
Jitesh SharmaRetained11 crore
Phil SaltRetained11.50 crore
Josh HazlewoodRetained12.50 crore
Yash DayalRetained5 crore
Suyash SharmaRetained2.6 crore
Devdutt PadikkalRetained2 crore
Swastik ChikaraReleased30 lakh
Jacob BethellRetained2.60 crore
Romario ShepherdRetained1.5 crore
Liam LivingstoneReleased8.75 crore
Lungi NgidiReleased1 crore
Nuwan ThusharaRetained1.60 crore
Swapnil SinghRetained50 lakh
Abhinandan SinghRetained30 lakh
Rasikh Salam DarRetained6 crore
Mohit RatheeReleased30 lakh
Manoj BhandageReleased30 lakh
Mayank AgarwalReleased2 crore
Tim SeifertReleased2 crore
Blessing MuzarbaniReleased75 lakh

RCB Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are left with a total purse of INR 16.4 crore. Given that they don’t have a lot of spots to fill, the purse money should be enough as per the RCB auction strategy.

TeamRemaining Purse Amount (INR)
Chennai Super Kings43.4 crore
Delhi Capitals21.8 crore
Gujarat Titans12.9 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders64.3 crore
Lucknow Super Giants22.95 crore
Mumbai Indians2.75 crore
Punjab Kings11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals16.05 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru16.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad25.5 crore

Since RCB didn’t release any big signings, their squad is good to go as a playing XI combination.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to search for backup options to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

