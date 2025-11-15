RCB Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The retention deadline for IPL 2026 has closed, and the RCB retention list is not confirmed. Since they have retained most of their core players, RCB have a limited remaining purse amount for the mini auction in December.
While other teams indulged in some crucial trade deals, the defending champions stayed out of it.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The RCB retained players 2026 list includes their superstars Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, among others. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a tough call to release some underperforming players, like Liam Livingstone.
Out of their squad of 23, they have retained 17 players and let go of seven players, including the injury replacement Mayank Agarwal. Thus, they will look to fill six spots in the IPL 2026 auction.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Virat Kohli
|Retained
|21 crore
|Rajat Patidar
|Retained
|11 crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Retained
|10.75 crore
|Tim David
|Retained
|3 crore
|Krunal Pandya
|Retained
|5.75 crore
|Jitesh Sharma
|Retained
|11 crore
|Phil Salt
|Retained
|11.50 crore
|Josh Hazlewood
|Retained
|12.50 crore
|Yash Dayal
|Retained
|5 crore
|Suyash Sharma
|Retained
|2.6 crore
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Retained
|2 crore
|Swastik Chikara
|Released
|30 lakh
|Jacob Bethell
|Retained
|2.60 crore
|Romario Shepherd
|Retained
|1.5 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|Released
|8.75 crore
|Lungi Ngidi
|Released
|1 crore
|Nuwan Thushara
|Retained
|1.60 crore
|Swapnil Singh
|Retained
|50 lakh
|Abhinandan Singh
|Retained
|30 lakh
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|Retained
|6 crore
|Mohit Rathee
|Released
|30 lakh
|Manoj Bhandage
|Released
|30 lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|Released
|2 crore
|Tim Seifert
|Released
|2 crore
|Blessing Muzarbani
|Released
|75 lakh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are left with a total purse of INR 16.4 crore. Given that they don’t have a lot of spots to fill, the purse money should be enough as per the RCB auction strategy.
|Team
|Remaining Purse Amount (INR)
|Chennai Super Kings
|43.4 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|21.8 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|12.9 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|64.3 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|22.95 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|2.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|11.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.05 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|16.4 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|25.5 crore
Since RCB didn’t release any big signings, their squad is good to go as a playing XI combination.
The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to search for backup options to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.
