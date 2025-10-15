RCB’s Overseas Stars: Which Foreign Players Could Be on the Chopping Block Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline?

All the franchises have started to gear up for the 19th edition of the cash-rich league.

Following a smashing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the franchises have started to gear up for the 19th edition of the cash-rich league. According to a Cricbuzz report, the teams have to submit their IPL 2026 retention lists to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on or before November 15.

3 Overseas Players Who Might Be Released By RCB Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The Bengaluru outfits had enjoyed a stellar campaign under their newly appointed skipper, Rajat Patidar. RCB created and shattered several records on their way to clinch the team’s maiden IPL title after 18-long years, including the unique feat of remaining unbeaten in every away match, which also covers the two knock-out clashes, i.e. Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur and the IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad.

However, the player auction for the upcoming season is likely to take place on the second or third week of December 2025. Before the franchises take a final call on their retention picks for the IPL 2026, let’s take a look at some of the foreign players who are unlikely to be picked on that list for the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Liam Livingstone

Following a three-year stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) since the IPL 2022, RCB had picked up Livingstone in their 2025 squad for INR 8.75 crore. But the English player went through a rough patch of form and put up only 112 runs in 10 matches, averaging just a sub-par 16. The 32-year-old’s solitary half-century of the season came against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at a strike rate of 135.

However, though the all-rounder had managed to snare only two wickets in five innings of the IPL 2025, he had maintained an impressive economy of 8.44. But as the player failed to bring an impact in the franchise’s batting lineup, RCB are unlikely to retain him for the upcoming season.

Lungi Ngidi

After back-to-back commendable outings for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the South African pacer also had a decent season for the Men in Red. He bagged four wickets in his limited two-match appearance, but continued to concede runs at a high economy rate above 10.

But as the team has built up a strong pace-bowling core which includes veteran Indian player Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and ace Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood, they might consider releasing the Proteas bowler ahead of the next player auction.

Nuwan Thushara

The Sri Lankan pacer was not in RCB’s initial playing XI plans. However, Thushara made his debut for the franchise in the final group-stage fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as two of their frontline overseas seamers, Ngidi and Hazlewood, were not available for the match.

Notably, the 31-year-old had put up a brilliant show in his solitary appearance in the IPL 2025. He conceded only 26 runs in his four-over quota and also dismissed South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke in that clash. But the defending champions are likely to release the player before heading towards the IPL 2026 auction.

