RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Suspected To Be Injured After Being Spotted With Hand Bandage As IPL 2025 Playoffs Race Heats Up

Rajat Patidar suffered a finger injury while fielding against CSK in the last match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar was seen with a hand bandage after he injured his finger during the IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently. Patidar had suffered the injury as he attempted to stop the ball from a Ravindra Jadeja shot.

How Rajat Patidar got injured

The physios had a look at Patidar and eventually walked off the field. Virat Kohli took over as stand-in skipper due the absence of Rajat Patidar. Spinner Suyash Sharma delivered a short ball to Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth ball of the 11th over to Ravindra Jadeja which the latter thumped towards extra-cover region. Rajat Patidar injured his finger while trying to stop the ball in that over.

RCB edging closer to playoffs

Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s total 213/5 after they managed to just get to 211/5. Knocks rom Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) went in vain. Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from IPL 2025 whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru are very well in contention for the playoffs.

Rajat Patidar has scored 239 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 140.59. This includes two half-centuries. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are in first place with 16 points from 11 matches, have already been hit with injury setbacks.

While pacer Josh Hazlewood missed the CSK game due to an injury whereas England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt has missed the last two games due to an illness. However, both of them are likely to be fit for RCB’s next game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday.

