RCB Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With 41-Ball 60 in the Hundred 2025

He had played a crucial role in RCB's title-winning IPL 2025 campaign.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Phil Salt made a case for IPL 2026 retention with a 41-ball 60 for Manchester Original against Southern Brave in a match of The Hundred on Wednesday.
Salt hit four fours and two sixes during his knock, but his efforts went in vain as Southern Brave sealed a one-wicket victory. Southern Brave had won the toss and opted to field in Manchester. Salt lost his fellow opener Matthew Hurst (2) in the 10th ball, but he went onto forge a 58-run partnership with Jos Buttler (22).
Following his knock on Wednesday, the 28-year-old also became the all-time highest run-getter in The Hundred, with 995 runs from 36 matches. He overtook Southern Brave’s James Vince, who has scored 986 runs from 37 matches.
Salt’s knock, along with cameos from Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (15) and Mark Chapman (22) took Manchester Originals to 131/4. The bowlers, led by Scott Currie, managed to restrict Southern Brave to 92/6 after 79 balls, but Craig Overton (18* from eight balls) played a crucial role in his team overcoming Manchester Originals with just one ball to spare.
Phil Salt enjoyed a productive season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, scoring 403 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 175.08. This included four half-centuries.
Phil Salt played the Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, where he scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the final. He, however, left for England after Qualifier 1 for the birth of his child.
However, he returned just in time for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings, taking a crucial catch to dismiss opener Priyansh Arya (24) in the fifth over. The Rajat Patidar-led side went onto clinch their maiden IPL title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final.
