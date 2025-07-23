RCB Star Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

He scored 312 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar had sustained a finger blow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was set to be sidelined for at least one or two fixtures due to the injury. However, an one-week postponement of the tournament, due to the rising border tensions between India and Pakistan, helped the 32-year-old to get a temporary recovery time.
However, in the first match after the resumption of the cash-rich league, he did not lead RCB against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and played only as a batter, which allowed him some more recovery time ahead of the all-important knockout clashes in the IPL 2025 Playoffs.
RCB’s gloveman Jitesh Sharma captained the team in the last league-stage fixture of the IPL 2025 and notched up a scintillating, unbeaten knock to secure a top-two finish for the franchise. But the captain returned in Qualifier 1 and eventually led the team to glory in the IPL 2025 Final by ending the franchise’s 17-year-long wait for the elusive IPL title.
After the conclusion of the latest IPL season, the batter was also ruled out from the second edition of his state tournament — Madhya Pradesh T20 League, due to the aforementioned injury. Previously, he captained the Malwa Panthers in the inaugural season of the league. But following an early exit from the tournament, the batter was acquired by the Gwalior Cheetahs ahead of this season.
However, the batter is also set to miss the knockouts of the Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28. But he is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, which will kick off in October 2025. The 32-year-old is yet to resume his batting and is currently under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team.
“Rajat is training at MP’s off-season camp, but he’s not been batting, as he has been advised to take a break and recover from the injury in his right hand by the BCCI’s medical team. He will miss the Duleep Trophy but should be fine for the Ranji Trophy,” stated a source to Times of India.
With 312 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 143.78, including two half-centuries, skipper Patidar led from the front to claim the untouched title in his debut captaincy season for RCB. Under his leadership, RCB saw a dominant campaign and registered an unique record of winning all the away matches in a single IPL edition (this includes all the away league-stage fixtures, Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 Final).
Moreover, he also became the second RCB captain, after Rahul Dravid in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home. The Men in Red also registered a double over the franchise for the first time in IPL history.
