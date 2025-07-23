News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Star Rajat Patidar Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

He scored 312 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2025.

RCB Star Rajat Patidar Asked To Avoid Batting By BCCI Medical Team, Set To Miss Duleep Trophy In Fresh Blow

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar had sustained a finger blow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was set to be sidelined for at least one or two fixtures due to the injury. However, an one-week postponement of the tournament, due to the rising border tensions between India and Pakistan, helped the 32-year-old to get a temporary recovery time.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

162/7

Samoa SAM

159/4

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

144/7

Malaysia MAL

209/7

Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

173/2

Australia won by 8 wkts

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Malawi ML

115/4

Rwanda RWA

111/10

Malawi won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

119/2

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

118/7

Huddinge HDN

114/5

Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

122/6

Marsta CC MAR

149/8

Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

137/4

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

117/4

Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

148/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/7

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

139/8

91 Yards Club 91YC

162/9

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

77/9

Mozambique Women MZW-W

165/3

Mozambique Women won by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Malawi Women MWW-W

162/5

Lesotho Women LSN-W

56/10

Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

46/2

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

16/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

15/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Vegas Vikings VEV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

101/3

Kenya KNY

98/10

United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

127/8

Namibia A NBA

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

However, in the first match after the resumption of the cash-rich league, he did not lead RCB against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and played only as a batter, which allowed him some more recovery time ahead of the all-important knockout clashes in the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

RCB’s gloveman Jitesh Sharma captained the team in the last league-stage fixture of the IPL 2025 and notched up a scintillating, unbeaten knock to secure a top-two finish for the franchise. But the captain returned in Qualifier 1 and eventually led the team to glory in the IPL 2025 Final by ending the franchise’s 17-year-long wait for the elusive IPL title.

Rajat Patidar Will Miss Duleep Trophy 2025

After the conclusion of the latest IPL season, the batter was also ruled out from the second edition of his state tournament — Madhya Pradesh T20 League, due to the aforementioned injury. Previously, he captained the Malwa Panthers in the inaugural season of the league. But following an early exit from the tournament, the batter was acquired by the Gwalior Cheetahs ahead of this season.

ALSO READ:

However, the batter is also set to miss the knockouts of the Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28. But he is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, which will kick off in October 2025. The 32-year-old is yet to resume his batting and is currently under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team.

“Rajat is training at MP’s off-season camp, but he’s not been batting, as he has been advised to take a break and recover from the injury in his right hand by the BCCI’s medical team. He will miss the Duleep Trophy but should be fine for the Ranji Trophy,” stated a source to Times of India.

Patidar for RCB in IPL 2025

With 312 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 143.78, including two half-centuries, skipper Patidar led from the front to claim the untouched title in his debut captaincy season for RCB. Under his leadership, RCB saw a dominant campaign and registered an unique record of winning all the away matches in a single IPL edition (this includes all the away league-stage fixtures, Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 Final).

Moreover, he also became the second RCB captain, after Rahul Dravid in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home. The Men in Red also registered a double over the franchise for the first time in IPL history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Duleep Trophy
Rajat Patidar
Ranji Trophy 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Punjab Kings Star Josh Inglis Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Punjab Kings Star Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

5:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Kolkata Knight Riders Could Release Indian Finisher Duo To Revamp Approach Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.
2:01 pm
Aditya Ighe
AB de Villiers WCL

AB de Villiers Shows Athletic Ability At 41 to Dismiss Former KKR Batter In WCL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions' innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.
12:03 pm
Ashish Satyam
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Adam Zampa was at his threatening best during the latest T20I between West Indies and Australia in Jamaica.

Just 2 Games in IPL 2025, but Despite Impressive Showing In Internationals, SRH Star Could Be Headed to IPL 2026 Auction Pool

He bowled beautifully and showed why he is among the finest spinners in the world.
12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
rumours-of-big-trade-between-mumbai-indians-and-lsg-re-surface-for-nicholas-pooran-after-massive-sa20-scoop-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

Rumours Of Big Trade Between Mumbai Indians And LSG Re-Surface After Massive SA20 Scoop Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There have been rumours about a big trade between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for a key player ahead of IPL 2026.
11:05 am
Vishnu PN
Josh Inglis Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings Didn’t Have Him In Their Plans Initially, But Now IPL 2026 Retention Looks Inevitable

As of now, the stylish player has played in 31 T20I games, where he has made 802 runs with a strike rate of 163.3.
11:27 am
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.