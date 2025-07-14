News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury and joined Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL) 2025. He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Lauderhill.

During the final delivery of the 10th over, Romario charged in towards the ball, and as he was near the ball, his ankle twisted immediately. He was in obvious pain, and a stretcher was called to take him off the field.

There was some rain in the air, which must have made the ground wet, resulting in an unwanted slipping and twisting of the ankle, and it could have been worse. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t too serious to rule him out for a lengthy period, and the all-rounder was back on the park within a week.

ALSO READ:

He did a decent job on his return, scoring 15 runs in nine deliveries and taking two wickets in his solitary over. It was an all-round effort from an improved all-rounder, and he was pivotal in the Warriors’ comprehensive victory against Dubai Capitals in the sixth game of GSL 2025.

Romario Shepherd played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Romario Shepherd for INR 1.50 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, which suggests he wasn’t rated so highly then. He didn’t even get games at the start of the season, but when Liam Livingstone’s form remained mediocre, RCB replaced him with Shepherd in the XI.

He impressed with his all-round abilities and immediately became a permanent member of the XI. Shepherd scored 70 runs at a marvellous strike rate of 291.66 in three outings and snared six wickets at 25.16 runs apiece in seven outings.

While these numbers might look extraordinary, the impact he created was beyond numbers, for he always chipped in with useful contributions. For instance, he played a couple of quickfire knocks and removed big batters while bowling tough overs for the team.

Given his performances in IPL 2025, RCB will certainly retain him before the IPL 2026 auction since he is not costing them a big amount either. If he comes into the auction, Shepherd will start a bidding war among teams and fetch a whopping sum, and RCB can’t risk releasing him after his recent improvements with both bat and ball.

IPL 2026 Auction
RCB
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

