RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury and joined Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL) 2025. He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture between San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Lauderhill.

All matches (24) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 KNCC – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR 23/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF 175/5 MINY 180/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings

During the final delivery of the 10th over, Romario charged in towards the ball, and as he was near the ball, his ankle twisted immediately. He was in obvious pain, and a stretcher was called to take him off the field.

There was some rain in the air, which must have made the ground wet, resulting in an unwanted slipping and twisting of the ankle, and it could have been worse. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t too serious to rule him out for a lengthy period, and the all-rounder was back on the park within a week.

ALSO READ:

He did a decent job on his return, scoring 15 runs in nine deliveries and taking two wickets in his solitary over. It was an all-round effort from an improved all-rounder, and he was pivotal in the Warriors’ comprehensive victory against Dubai Capitals in the sixth game of GSL 2025.

Romario Shepherd played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Romario Shepherd for INR 1.50 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, which suggests he wasn’t rated so highly then. He didn’t even get games at the start of the season, but when Liam Livingstone’s form remained mediocre, RCB replaced him with Shepherd in the XI.

He impressed with his all-round abilities and immediately became a permanent member of the XI. Shepherd scored 70 runs at a marvellous strike rate of 291.66 in three outings and snared six wickets at 25.16 runs apiece in seven outings.

While these numbers might look extraordinary, the impact he created was beyond numbers, for he always chipped in with useful contributions. For instance, he played a couple of quickfire knocks and removed big batters while bowling tough overs for the team.

Given his performances in IPL 2025, RCB will certainly retain him before the IPL 2026 auction since he is not costing them a big amount either. If he comes into the auction, Shepherd will start a bidding war among teams and fetch a whopping sum, and RCB can’t risk releasing him after his recent improvements with both bat and ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.