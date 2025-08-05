News
rcb ipl 2025 suyash sharma dpl 2025 delhi premier league
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Continues Impressive Form From IPL 2025, Claims Match-winning 4-17 In DPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 5, 2025
3 min read

His performance set up his team's first win of the Delhi Premier League 2025

rcb ipl 2025 suyash sharma dpl 2025 delhi premier league

Suyash Sharma’s purchase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction for INR 2.6 crore turned out to be a bargain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They needed a leg-spinner who could play both the supporting role and be the strike bowler according to the situation.

He did exactly that in their season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Even though he was carted for 41 runs in his first three overs, just getting the wicket of Andre Russell was enough to derail KKR’s momentum who looked to post a total of 220-plus at one point.

RCB spinner Suyash Sharma carries IPL 2025 form into Delhi Premier League 2025

Suyash might not have bowled outright lethal spells in the league matches as bowlers found it tougher on flat decks where 200-plus totals were more frequent than before.

Even though he got just five wickets from 12 matches until the end of the league stage at economy higher than 9, there was no denying how he could bleed out the opposition of their momentum with a one precise cut.

ALSO READ:

But his moment under the limelight came in RCB’s most crucial match against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

The 23-year-old got the prized wickets Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan while giving away only 17 runs from three overs. As a result of his tight spell in the middle overs, PBKS crumbled to 101 all out and RCB were in the final with a big victory.

In the final, where RCB were struggling at few points and defending the target of 191 looked, Suyash came in as the Impact Player and supported their strike bowler Krunal Pandya by setting up a rampaging Josh Inglis.

Suyash Sharma gets ODW their first win of DPL 2025 with 4-17

After tasting glory in the IPL by lifting the trophy, Suyash continued his excellent form in the Delhi Premier League with Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) with a spell of 4-17.

Batting first, ODW were restricted to 148 all out within 20 overs by Purani Delhi 6, which looked tough to defend after opener Sanant Sangwan’s 26 off 15 balls was their highest score.

But Suyash triggered a big collapse, as Delhi 6 went from 23/0 to 66 all out within 14.3 overs.

After Shivam Sharma got the better of opener Aarush Malhotra in the second over, Suyash sent back Samarth Seth and then Delhi 6 captain Vansh Bedi in consecutive overs.

Then he got the wicket of Under-19 batter Pranav Pant and followed it up with the dismissal of Rajneesh Dadar in the 14th over before Harsh Tyagi ended the innings at 66 with the final wicket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Premier League
DPL 2025
Purani Dilli 6
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Suyash Sharma
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

