RCB Star Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB Star Tim Seifert Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 29, 2025
2 min read

He has scored 152 runs in four innings of CPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Tim Seifert impressed with the bat in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, playing for the Saint Lucia Kings against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Tim Seifert anchors Saint Lucia Kings chase with match winning 68 in CPL 2025

In the match, Saint Lucia Kings were chasing a target of 178 runs in 20 overs. For them, Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles opened the innings, and both together put up a partnership of 85 runs. After that, Johnson Charles got out, then with Ackeem Auguste, Seifert added another impressive partnership of 60 runs. Then Auguste got out, and soon after 10 more runs for the team, Tim Seifert was dismissed with the score at 155-3 in just 14.4 overs. Tim Seifert played a brilliant innings, scoring 68 runs off 45 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate of 151.11. His innings ensured that the Saint Lucia Kings were always ahead in the game, and in the end, they cruised to a win by seven wickets with 18 balls to spare. Along with Seifert, Johnson Charles (47), Ackeem Auguste (29), Roston Chase (15), and Tim David (16) also contributed to the win.

Earlier in the match, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 177-3 in 20 overs. For them, Mohammad Rizwan scored 60*. For the Saint Lucia Kings, Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets and Roston Chase took one.

ALSO READ:

Can RCB Retain Tim Seifert Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cannot retain Tim Seifert ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction as he was only a temporary replacement. He came in as a replacement for Jacob Bethell, who missed the playoffs because of international duty, and Seifert was part of the RCB squad during the playoffs. However, Seifert did not play any matches for them since RCB already had four overseas players ahead of him in the pecking order.

As per IPL rules, temporary replacements cannot be retained, so RCB will not be able to keep Seifert. They can still pick him in the IPL 2026 Auction, but other teams may go for him too. Currently, he has scored 152 runs in four innings of CPL 2025, and if he continues this good form in the coming matches before the auction, he is likely to attract interest from franchises.

CPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Saint Lucia Kings
Tim Seifert
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

