RCB star wreaks havoc with the ball; takes 4 wickets in a match-winning spell

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star bowled exceptionally well during the latest match of his team. He bowled with fire and was literally unplayable for the opponent batters who could not do much apart from losing their wickets one after another.

Alzarri Joseph, the speedster of the West Indies, wreaked havoc during the 22nd match between Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals in Guyana in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024. He snared four wickets while conceding only 22 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.50, leaving the opponent reeling.

He dismissed the two dangerous openers of the Royals - Rakheem Cornwall and Quinton de Kock - in his first over of the innings to provide an ideal start to the Kings. He didn’t stop just here.

Later, Joseph also sent two other formidable batters - Rovman Powell and David Miller - in his spell to derail Barbados’ innings. He was the best bowler in the game, and his terrific show played a crucial role in restricting Barbados Royals to a meagre total in the first innings.

Alzarri Joseph has made a royal mess of the Royals' top order, striking with 3 key wickets early on! 🔥#CPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/q1EH4tftSY — FanCode (@FanCode) September 21, 2024

Saint Lucia Kings defeated Barbados Royals by 7 wickets

Saint Lucia Kings were clinical against Barbados Royals, who never really arrived in the game. After electing to bat first, Barbados could only assemble 96 runs in their allotted 20 overs and lost as many as nine wickets.

Alzarri Joseph took four wickets to break the back of the innings, whereas Roston Chase also delivered a sensational spell, taking three wickets for 18 runs in his four-over spell. Barring Jason Holder (21) and David Miller (21), no batter could even get a start in their innings for the Royals.

Later, in the chase, Saint Lucia Kings lost Johnson Charles (6) and Ackeem Auguste (1) cheaply. However, Faf du Plessis (26) and Roston Chase (39) formed the required partnership for the third wicket.

While Faf departed after a decent knock, Tim Seifert (21) completed the remaining work and helped the Kings chase down the target in 13.5 overs with seven wickets to spare. This win against table-toppers sealed a spot in the next round for Saint Lucia Kings.

