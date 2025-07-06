News
suyash sharma delhi premier league dpl 2025 auction rcb
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Title-winning Hero Acquired For INR 15 Lakhs in Delhi Premier League 2025 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 6, 2025
2 min read

The bowler was crucial against PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

suyash sharma delhi premier league dpl 2025 auction rcb

Suyash Sharma’s recruitment by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was a masterstroke. The Delhi legspinner proved his credentials as a key player in the first match of the season itself.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Suyash got smacked in 41 runs in his first three overs but spurred into action at the right time when he castled dangerous Andre Russell with a brilliant googly which restricted KKR to a total of 174/8 in 20 overs when 200-plus looked very much possible.

RCB's Suyash Sharma gets INR 15 lakh bid in Delhi Premier League 2025 auction

As the season progressed, Suyash’s spells became more effective as RCB challenged for a top finish in the points table.

He was particularly effective in the league match as Mullanpur against Punjab Kings with a brilliant 2-26 where he sent back big-hitters Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis as RCB won the match by seven wickets.

The 22-year-old came back to haunt PBKS once again in the Qualifier 1 with a stunning 3-17 as RCB restricted Shreyas Iyer’s side for 101 all out and won by eight wickets.

ALSO READ:

Suyash was among the top performers in the Delhi Premier League 2024 for North Delhi Strikers with 11 wickets from 10 matches as they qualified for the semifinals of the inaugural edition.

The youngster’s stock only went up after his exploits in India’s top league as he was sold for INR 15 lakh in the DPL 2025 auction on Sunday.

Suyash will ply his trade for new franchise Outer Delhi Warriors this season.

CSK’s Vansh Bedi gets INR 16 lakh bid

Besides Suyash’s big trade, last year’s top wicket-taker and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Simarjeet Singh was the costliest buy in the auction as defending champions East Delhi Riders for INR 39 lakh. Simarjeet claimed 18 wickets from 10 matches last year.

Lucknow Super Giants’ spin sensation Digvesh Rathi was the second costliest player for a price of INR 38 lakh.

Wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi, who was recruited by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, went to Rishabh Pant-led Purani Dilli 6 who used the Right To Match (RTM) card to buy him for INR 16 lakh.

Virat Kohli’s nephew Aryavir Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s son Aryaveer Sehwag are also in the fray for this DPL season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Premier League
DPL 2025 Auction
IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Suyash Sharma
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

