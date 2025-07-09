RCB Trio, Including IPL 2025 Final Heroes, Join Baroda Ahead of 2025-26 Domestic Season

Baroda had reached the semifinals of SMAT 2024

Ahead of the beginning of the domestic season in August, the movement of players across different domestic teams has begun.

After a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) where he played a crucial role in winning the maiden title, keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma had made the switch to Baroda from Vidarbha.

Rasikh Salam to join RCB teammates Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma at Baroda

The team’s pace Rasikh Salam Dar has followed suit as he is set to join senior Pandya and Jitesh at Baroda before the beginning of the 2025-26 season.

Rasikh made his domestic debut with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy and has played 23 T20s, five Ranji Trophy matches and 10 List-A matches.

🔔|🚨|✅



Rasikh Salam is all set to play for Baroda 🤩. First Jitesh Now Rasikh.



RCB Trio of Krunal , Jitesh and Rasikh will play for Baroda. https://t.co/KfyGtJm6fW — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) July 9, 2025

Last season the 25-year old claimed 11 wickets from seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Despite not playing the rest of the domestic season after just three matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in January, Rasikh had managed to secure a INR 6 crore deal with RCB in the IPL 2025 auction.

The former Delhi Capitals pacer managed to play only two matches for RCB in the title-winning campaign and claimed one wicket.

J&K famously managed to beat defending champions Mumbai in the group stage last season and secured a place in the quarterfinals where they lost to finalists Kerala.

Meanwhile, Baroda have been among the most consistent T20 sides in the Indian domestic circuit in the last two seasons.

Baroda set to begin SMAT 2025 against Bengal

Under Krunal Pandya’s captaincy, they reached the SMAT final in 2023 where they lost to Punjab and reached the semifinals in 2024 where they lost to eventual winners Mumbai.

Pandya, who had captained the team in 27 matches across three editions of SMAT, has won 19 matches.

This year, SMAT 2025 will begin on November 26. Baroda will begin their campaign against Bengal in Hyderabad.

The clash will be followed by league stage matches against Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana.

The knock-out phase of SMAT 2025 will begin December 12 with the final set to be played on December 18. Indore will host all the knock-out matches including the final.

