RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Weather: Start Time, Playing Conditions and Cut Off Time for IPL Final in Ahmedabad

PBKS have entered the final after a gap of 11 years

The IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. As both sides look to end their 18-year wait for a maiden title, weather conditions and match cut-off time rules have become crucial talking points.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final Weather: Will Rain Affect the Match?

The Ahmedabad weather forecast for the evening of June 3, 2025, shows a 0% chance of light rain and an 0% chance of thunderstorms. While the day leading up to the match is likely to remain dry with temperatures reaching as high as 38°C, scattered clouds and humidity around 58%. The weather, which caused a near two-hour delay to the start of the Qualifier 2, is unlikely to trouble the final clash.

Key Weather Details:

Expected temperature: 27°C to 28°C

27°C to 28°C Humidity: Around 58%

Around 58% Rain possibility: 0% (light rain), 0% (thunderstorms)

Although these numbers suggest perfect match conditions, there might be slight delay to the toss if there is heavy rain during the day.

RCB vs PBKS Cut Off Time and Match Timing Rules

According to IPL 2025 regulations, each match has a cut-off time of 11:56 PM IST. If rain delays the start or interrupts play, match officials have a 120-minute window of extra time to complete the game. There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions.

IPL 2025 Match Timing Framework:

Scheduled match start: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Maximum extension for full 20 over game (extra time): Up to 120 minutes (9.40PM IST)

Up to 120 minutes (9.40PM IST) Cut-off for a result without reduced overs: ~11:56 PM IST

~11:56 PM IST Minimum overs for a result: 5 overs per side

5 overs per side Overs reduction rate: 14.11 overs/hour based on available time

14.11 overs/hour based on available time If 5-over game isn’t possible: If there’s no play even at 11.56 PM IST, then the final match will be moved to the reserve day on June 4, 2025.

What Happens if Rain Delays the Match?

If there is a rain interruption before or during play, the match officials will attempt to resume within the available buffer. If a full match is not possible, overs will start getting cut down once the extra time runs out. In case of severe weather, the DLS method may be applied.

If even a 5-over-per-side contest cannot be held, there will be a Super Over if conditions permit and further Super Overs if needed (if the first one is a tie). If that’s not possible, game will be moved to the reserve day on June 4, 2025.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The match will be played on a red soil pitch, known for bounce and pace. It typically favors batting first:

6 out of 8 matches at this venue in IPL 2025 have been won by the team batting first

at this venue in IPL 2025 have been won by the team batting first Expect a par score of 190+

Fast bowlers could get early assistance; spinners might play a role in the middle overs

Team News and Likely Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh (impact), Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

RCB vs PBKS Match Stakes

Winner clinches IPL title for the first time ever

for the first time ever If washed out: Match will go to reserve day

Match will go to reserve day If shortened match: Likely favor big hitters and powerplay bowlers

Likely favor big hitters and powerplay bowlers Toss crucial: Teams batting first have won generally

Final Verdict: RCB vs PBKS Weather and Cut-Off Impact

The Ahmedabad weather is expected to stay mostly clear, with very slight chance of rain in the morning. With IPL 2025’s clear cut-off time regulations, the match officials are well-equipped to deliver a result. However, in a worst-case scenario where rain ruins the contest and no Super Over also is possible after 5-over match cut off time, the match will be moved to reserve day.

FAQs – RCB vs PBKS Cut off Time For Final

What is the RCB vs PBKS Final cut off time for a 5-over game in IPL 2025?

The cut-off time for IPL 2025 Final between PBKS and RCB is 11:56 PM IST. If no result is possible by then, a Super Over will be attempted if conditions permit. A minimum of 5 overs per side is required for a valid match, but Playing Conditions have been altered for the playoffs to allow for a Super Over and subsequent Super Overs if conditions permit, then it will move to the reserve day.

What is the RCB vs PBKS cut off time for a full 20 over match in IPL 2025 Final?

There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions. So until 9:40PM IST we won’t be losing overs.

What happens if RCB vs PBKS Final is washed out?

If final is washed-out then the match will shift to the reserve day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

