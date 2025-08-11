RCB Youngster Impressed in A Short Appearance in IPL 2025, But Things Have Spiralled Down Since Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

He became the youngest overseas player to score a half-century in the IPL 2025.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had found a future star in young England batter Jacob Bethell. The 21-year-old was not in the team’s initial plans, but he made it to RCB’s playing XI to replace an unwell Phil Salt for two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bethell grabbed the opportunity with both hands and did not let the franchise feel Salt’s absence, who had always provided a fierce start to the team’s innings. But the youngster has found it tough to get going in the latest fixtures.
The all-rounder continued his pulsating momentum from the IPL 2025 to pile up 82 runs off 53 deliveries and scalp a wicket in the first home ODI against the West Indies. He also produced a stunning performance in the subsequent three-match T20I series to score a combined 85 runs, including two fiery unbeaten knocks, and snare four wickets.
But since then, the southpaw has lost his rhythm and seen a continued lean patch in the latest few matches. Bethell’s latest 20-over stats read as — four single-digit scores in the last five matches, including the T20 Blast and the ongoing The Hundred 2025, except for a 13 against Northamptonshire.
The 21-year-old also faced some tough challenges in the red-ball format during the recently concluded England vs India five-Test series. He was included in the playing XI after the hosts’ skipper Ben Stokes got ruled out of the final fixture of the series due to a shoulder injury. Stokes was enjoying a blazing form in the series with 304 runs and 17 wickets in four matches. However, coming in his place, Bethell just managed to score 11 runs in two innings (6 and 5) and went wicketless at The Oval.
The batter started his IPL stint with a blazing cameo (12 off 6) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) while opening the innings with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. Bethell also notched up a smashing 55 runs off 33 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the following fixture. This blistering knock included eight fours and two over-boundaries at a strike rate of 166.66. With this, he became the youngest overseas player to put up a half-century in this cash-rich league.
Despite his recent struggles with the willow, Bethell is expected to be retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026. The 21-year-old has already showcased his ability in the few limited chances that he received and could potentially make it big in the upcoming editions. The IPL 2025 champions, who finally ended their title drought after 17 years, would want to keep their core team unchanged while heading towards the IPL 2026.
