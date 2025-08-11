RCB Youngster Impressed in A Short Appearance in IPL 2025, But Things Have Spiralled Down Since Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

He became the youngest overseas player to score a half-century in the IPL 2025.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had found a future star in young England batter Jacob Bethell. The 21-year-old was not in the team’s initial plans, but he made it to RCB’s playing XI to replace an unwell Phil Salt for two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bethell grabbed the opportunity with both hands and did not let the franchise feel Salt’s absence, who had always provided a fierce start to the team’s innings. But the youngster has found it tough to get going in the latest fixtures.

All matches (40) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

Jacob Bethell’s Decline in Form Raises Question

The all-rounder continued his pulsating momentum from the IPL 2025 to pile up 82 runs off 53 deliveries and scalp a wicket in the first home ODI against the West Indies. He also produced a stunning performance in the subsequent three-match T20I series to score a combined 85 runs, including two fiery unbeaten knocks, and snare four wickets.

But since then, the southpaw has lost his rhythm and seen a continued lean patch in the latest few matches. Bethell’s latest 20-over stats read as — four single-digit scores in the last five matches, including the T20 Blast and the ongoing The Hundred 2025, except for a 13 against Northamptonshire.

ALSO READ:

The 21-year-old also faced some tough challenges in the red-ball format during the recently concluded England vs India five-Test series. He was included in the playing XI after the hosts’ skipper Ben Stokes got ruled out of the final fixture of the series due to a shoulder injury. Stokes was enjoying a blazing form in the series with 304 runs and 17 wickets in four matches. However, coming in his place, Bethell just managed to score 11 runs in two innings (6 and 5) and went wicketless at The Oval.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Jacob Bethell

The batter started his IPL stint with a blazing cameo (12 off 6) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) while opening the innings with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. Bethell also notched up a smashing 55 runs off 33 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the following fixture. This blistering knock included eight fours and two over-boundaries at a strike rate of 166.66. With this, he became the youngest overseas player to put up a half-century in this cash-rich league.

Despite his recent struggles with the willow, Bethell is expected to be retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026. The 21-year-old has already showcased his ability in the few limited chances that he received and could potentially make it big in the upcoming editions. The IPL 2025 champions, who finally ended their title drought after 17 years, would want to keep their core team unchanged while heading towards the IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.