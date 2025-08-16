RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Whacks Three Consecutive Sixes Against Mumbai Indians Bowler in The Hundred 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 48 runs off 23 balls for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell has smashed three back-to-back sixes to the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Mitchell Santner in the latest match of The Hundred 2025. He was going through a lean patch in recent times. But the youngster has finally regained his form to score a fiery 48 off just 23 balls for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Watch Jacob Bethell’s three successive over-boundaries here:

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣



Jacob Bethell SMASHES three sixes in a row! 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/pGHbDz6jD1 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 15, 2025

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

After being put to bat first, a combined effort from the batting unit saw the table-toppers Northern Superchargers notch up a huge 193/5. But the top three batters of the Birmingham Phoenix failed to provide a blistering start to their innings. Bethell lit up the ground with his fighting whirlwind knock at a blazing strike rate of 208.70.

ALSO READ:

His RCB teammate and Phoenix captain Liam Livingstone also contributed with a 31-ball 46. But a lower-middle order collapse ensured one more victory for the Superchargers, who won the match by 36 runs. However, MI spinner Santner was the only Superchargers bowler who conceded over two runs per ball in last night’s clash.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Jacob Bethell in RCB

The 21-year-old had a stunning Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for RCB. He featured in just two fixtures but made a strong impact with 67 runs at a fierce strike rate of 171.79. The IPL 2025 champions, RCB, would look to keep their core team intact before heading towards the IPL 2026 auction. Considering his potential and current form, the franchise would want to retain Bethell for the upcoming IPL season.

Notably, the southpaw has recently been announced as the skipper of England for their three-match away T20I series against Ireland, which will make him the youngest English captain. Previously, the record was held by Monty Bowden, who led the side in a Test match in 1889, at the age of 23.