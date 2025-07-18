Reigning Champion RCB Eyeing Maharashtra and Rajasthan Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB might acquire these young batters in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the defending champions of the tournament. The Men in Red finally ended their nearly two-decade-long wait to win their maiden title of the cash-rich league this season. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final.
However, the reigning champions would look to create a stronger team and brush up few weaknesses to defend their title next season. Their IPL 2025 squad had a mixture of batting anchors and power-hitters. They had included Swastik Chikara from the IPL 2025 auction, but did not play him in the tournament and lacked an aggressive Indian striker in the batting lineup.
However, according to some reports, the management is looking to acquire two young talents in their squad, named Sahil Parakh and Kartik Sharma, in the IPL 2026 auction.
The 18-year-old Sahil Parakh was in a blazing form in the recently concluded Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He was one of the crucial factors behind guiding the Eagle Nashik Titans to their maiden championship title in the league. While coming in at No.3, the prodigy smashed 202 runs in nine matches at a blistering strike rate of 177.19.
Previously, the southpaw also showcased his brilliance with a stunning 109-run knock off 75 deliveries in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series against Australia in 2024. This astonishing knock included 14 fours and five over-boundaries at a strike rate of 145.33.
Kartik Sharma, the youngster from Rajasthan, already attracted several eyeballs after hitting the most sixes in the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the extraordinary feat after amassing a total of 26 over-boundaries in the tournament.
He was also Rajasthan’s top run scorer and the 9th highest run-getter overall of the 2024-25 season with 445 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.62. His 123 runs against Maharashtra in the domestic league is one of the notable performances of the 19-year-old. Moreover, the batter has maintained a strike rate of 164.75 in seven T20 matches while playing for Rajasthan.
