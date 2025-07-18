Reigning Champion RCB Eyeing Maharashtra and Rajasthan Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB might acquire these young batters in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the defending champions of the tournament. The Men in Red finally ended their nearly two-decade-long wait to win their maiden title of the cash-rich league this season. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 6/0 RWA 102/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 195/3 BBS 100/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS 129/7 DBS 179/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 121/9 CCC 156/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB 110/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 85/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 161/7 KNY 77/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 193/3 KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM 120/7 NZ 122/2 Fixtures Standings

However, the reigning champions would look to create a stronger team and brush up few weaknesses to defend their title next season. Their IPL 2025 squad had a mixture of batting anchors and power-hitters. They had included Swastik Chikara from the IPL 2025 auction, but did not play him in the tournament and lacked an aggressive Indian striker in the batting lineup.

However, according to some reports, the management is looking to acquire two young talents in their squad, named Sahil Parakh and Kartik Sharma, in the IPL 2026 auction.

🔔|🚨|✅



Expect one of Sahil Parakh or Kartik Sharma to don the RCB Colours in IPL 2026.



Management is keen to have both at RCB.pic.twitter.com/8ncRf1F7t8 — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) July 18, 2025

Who is Sahil Parakh?

The 18-year-old Sahil Parakh was in a blazing form in the recently concluded Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He was one of the crucial factors behind guiding the Eagle Nashik Titans to their maiden championship title in the league. While coming in at No.3, the prodigy smashed 202 runs in nine matches at a blistering strike rate of 177.19.

Previously, the southpaw also showcased his brilliance with a stunning 109-run knock off 75 deliveries in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series against Australia in 2024. This astonishing knock included 14 fours and five over-boundaries at a strike rate of 145.33.

ALSO READ:

Who is Kartik Sharma?

Kartik Sharma, the youngster from Rajasthan, already attracted several eyeballs after hitting the most sixes in the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the extraordinary feat after amassing a total of 26 over-boundaries in the tournament.

He was also Rajasthan’s top run scorer and the 9th highest run-getter overall of the 2024-25 season with 445 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.62. His 123 runs against Maharashtra in the domestic league is one of the notable performances of the 19-year-old. Moreover, the batter has maintained a strike rate of 164.75 in seven T20 matches while playing for Rajasthan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.