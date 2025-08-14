Former Mumbai Indians Star Wreaks Havoc In The Hundred, Helps Welsh Fire Win Their First Game

He made his IPL debut in 2021.
Australia star pacer Riley Meredith unleashed fire in the ongoing The Hundred 2025 tournament. While playing for Welsh Fire, the right-arm pacer picked up four wickets and gave away just nine runs, helping his team win by 25 runs against Manchester Originals.
Previously, Welsh Fire were asked to bat first and they managed to put up a total of 137/8 in 100 balls. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Australian veteran batter Steve Smith were the top scorers as both scored 26 runs each. Batting down the order, Chris Green made 19 runs off just nine balls. The likes of Scott Currie and Josh Tongue collected three wickets each.
In the second innings, the result was swaying in both directions before Meredith, Green, and David Payne wreaked havoc with the ball. Meredith provided the finishing touch, and as a result, Manchester Originals were restricted to just 112 in 97 balls.
The Originals’ batters collapsed meekly after Jos Buttler’s fighting fifty. Meredith started with some style as he took the wickets of both the openers in the space of three deliveries.
The 29-year-old pacer continued to torment the batters as he scalped yet another big wicket; this time it was Mark Chapman. The Originals were reeling at 14/3 and required a rebuild.
Then came in Heinrich Klaasen, who joined Buttler to resurrect the innings. When it looked like Originals would score big, Fire struck again to remove Klaasen. Buttler somehow managed to stay there in the middle and ended up hitting his fifty (57 off 34).
With 35 runs needed off 20 balls, the high-octane game was going towards the batting team before Buttler found the fielder at deep midwicket. Payne gave a lot of pain to the lower-order batters by picking up three wickets in the space of six deliveries as the game rapidly came to a close.
ALSO READ:
The Hobart-born has always been handy when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Meredith has also plied his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian pacer made his IPL debut back in 2021 with the Punjab Kings and then went on to join the Mumbai Indians for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
As of now, he has played a total of 18 IPL matches, and he has picked up 19 wickets. Citing his form in The Hundred, he can attract some good bids in the IPL 2026 auction.