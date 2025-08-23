‘I Can Bat Anywhere’ – KKR Star Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

As of now, he has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh was not expecting that he would seal a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. After getting picked in the Indian team, Rinku notched up his maiden T20 hundred for Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing UP T20 League.

On the back of his century, the Meerut team managed to chase down a total of 168 runs. Meerut Mavericks were reeling as they lost four consecutive wickets within the first eight overs of the game, and then came Rinku, who bailed out his team, hitting 108* off just 48 balls.

Rinku Singh Shines In UP T20 League

Rinku stated that he was feeling high on confidence after getting picked in the Indian team for the Asia Cup.

“I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League has boosted my confidence, and I would take it there,” Rinku Singh told RevSportz.

Rinku Singh’s Iconic Inning

It was back during IPL 2023, when Rinku became a household name. The left-hand batter hammered five sixes against Yash Dayal while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. On the back of his heroics, the Kolkata-based franchise outplayed the Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

He ended the season with 474 runs across 14 innings at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 with the help of four fifties. After KKR’s victorious season in 2024, Rinku was retained for a massive 13 crore for the 2025 season of the cash-rich league.

The Uttar Pradesh-based batter stated that he has the potential to bat at the upper order.

“I batted at No. 5 in 2023. I do not feel good when I bat at No. 7 and No. 8. But it is the team’s need, so you have to perform in that role. I have played 33 T20I matches for the Indian team and I have scored 3 fifties. I can bat everywhere, not just in the finisher’s role,” Rinku added.

As of now, Rinku has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries. On the back of his UP T20 League heroics, the Kolkata-based team is likely to retain him for the IPL 2026.

Rinku Singh To Play In Asia Cup 2025

The BCCI selection committee, under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side while Shubman Gill has been named his deputy.

Rinku Singh has also been added to the 15-member team. The Men in Blue will start their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 by playing against the United Arab Emirates. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is slated to take place in Dubai on September 14.