KKR Star’s Spot For Asia Cup 2025 in Doubt As Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Continues His Preference For Multi-Dimensional Players

He has played a total of 33 T20I matches for India, where he has amassed 546 runs with a strike rate of 161.1.
The BCCI selection committee, under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, will announce India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. There have been two talking points, mostly around the squad selection – one is whether Shubman Gill will be given the captaincy duties in the T20I format, and the future of Rinku Singh in the shortest format of the game.
After smashing five back-to-back sixes against Yash Dayal during the IPL 2022, Rinku became a household name. On the back of this feat, people considered him one of the best finishers of the game. However, he failed to emulate his performance in the IPL 2024 and IPL 2025, facing a total of 113 and 134 balls, respectively.
During the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league, when Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku did not get enough chance to bat. Seeing such dynamics, it is difficult for him to be there in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.
“If all are fit and available, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (batter-keeper), Tilak Varma, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are automatic selections in top-five,” a former national selector told PTI.
The likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have presented strong cases in India’s lineup for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The duo has been batting very well across formats of the game. Same with Shreyas Iyer, the Mumbai-based batter batted with a strike rate of 176 in the IPL 2025, scoring 604 runs.
“We often hear people saying, one should pick so and so, but no one would be able to definitively tell us ‘in place of whom’? Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him? Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners,” the selector stated.
As of now, Rinku has played a total of 33 T20I matches for India, where he has amassed 546 runs with a strike rate of 161.1.
“You can’t disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won’t sit out. So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku’s spot being iffy as he isn’t required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren’t even talking about Jaiswal,” he added.