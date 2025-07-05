News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RR Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Retain

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 5, 2025
5 min read

Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They could only win four games and finished in the ninth position with eight points. Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List, players who could be released, and how the RR squad might shape up.

RR Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Before the previous auction, RR showed ample trust in their core and retained as many as six players. However, the move didn’t work as expected, even if those retained players did well in patches. Hence, RR might look to release a few players to free up some purse and get other quality options.

Which Players Could Be Retained By RR?

Rajasthan Royals are known for backing their players and investing heavily in them. Hence, most Indian players will likely get a retention, along with the top overseas ones. Some potential names are:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the best young Indian talents. Given his superior consistency, there’s no reason to release him.

Sanju Samson – Sanju Samson is their captain and has been their best performer over the years. He does all three roles simultaneously and is a complete package. Despite rumors of a trade out, it is unlike RR to sideline their face for many years.

Dhruv Jurel – Dhruv Jurel is another bright prospect, even if last season didn’t go his way. He has the game to bat anywhere in the order and can also keep wickets if Samson decides to free himself.

Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals have backed Riyan Parag more than any other player. He has improved massively and contributes with both bat and ball, so he must be retained.

Jofra Archer – Jofra Archer was the Rajasthan Royals’ best pacer this season. He is an all-phase bowler and among the best in world cricket.

ALSO READ:

Final Likely players to be retained by RR

  • Sanju Samson
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Riyan Parag
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Shimron Hetmyer
  • Sandeep Sharma
  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius
  • Shubham Dubey
  • Yudhvir Singh Charak
  • Akash Madhwal
  • Kwena Maphaka
  • Ashok Sharma
  • Jofra Archer

RR Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026

RR could part ways with a few underperformers to free up budget. Here’s the expected RR Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By RR?

These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance RR wanted:

Nitish Rana: RR bought Nitish Rana as their spin-hitter, but he was mighty inconsistent. He should be released.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga was supposed to be a lead spinner, but his performances were nowhere close to expected. His recent returns against quality opponents in quality leagues have been dwindling.

Maheesh Theekshana: Another non-performer last season, Maheesh Theekshana might also be released due to his inconsistency. There are better options domestically and in international cricket.

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande was slightly expensive, and his performances didn’t justify that price tag. He should be released.

Likely Full RR Released Players List

  • Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Kunal Singh Rathore
  • Tushar Deshpande
  • Kumar Kartikeya
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Nandre Burger
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

63/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

8/0

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Likely RR Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the RR squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer

Category: Released

Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nandre Burger

Captaincy Status

Sanju Samson is their designated captain. While Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals in his absence for some matches in IPL 2025, Samson should continue as a leader.

What To Expect From RR At The IPL 2026 Auction?

With gaps to plug in their spin attack and middle-order, RR are likely to target:

  • A spin-hitter in the middle order
  • More finishers
  • Quality spinners

Potential Key Targets For RR at IPL 2026 Auction

Shivam Dube (trade): RR desperately want a replacement for Nitish Rana. A few reports suggest CSK are willing to trade Shivam Dube, and RR will benefit. Dube is a proven performer, and his game against pace has also improved.

Sameer Rizvi (trade): Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to utilise Sameer Rizvi, who is a solid spin-hitter. He has the game to be a consistent batter in the middle order, and RR need such batters. Hence, they can trade Rizvi and include him in their team.

Donovan Ferreira (auction): DC are likely to release Donovan Ferreira. Hence, RR can target him and include him. He has improved massively in recent times and will be an asset for RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal (auction): Punjab Kings (PBKS) might release Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. That means RR can get him to bolster their spin stocks. Chahal has previously worked with RR and will be mighty effective on their home surfaces.

FAQs – RR Retention List

Which players could be retained by RR?

Likely names include Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Jofra Archer.

Which players could be released by RR?

Possible releases: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande.

What is RR’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance, middle-order spin hitters, and quality spinners.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dhruv Jurel
IPL 2026 Auction
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Sanju Samson
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture last night.

RCB Batter Blazes to 80-Run Knock in T20 Blast 2025, Retention for IPL 2026 a Pure Formality

He ended as the leading run-scorer of the game.
8:53 am
Darpan Jain
Three Teams That Can Target Jamie Smith in IPL 2026 if He Enters Auction

3 Teams That Can Target Jamie Smith At The IPL 2026 Auction

10:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians could target KKR pacer Spencer Johnson in the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians Wait on KKR Released Players List For ‘Match Made in Heaven’ Move Before IPL 2026 Auction

He picked just one wicket for KKR in IPL 2025.
8:46 pm
Sandip Pawar
CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Marcus Stoinis Who Plays For Texas in MLC 2025

CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Who Plays For Sister Franchise in MLC 2025

The all-rounder scored 160 runs and scalped a wicket in the IPL 2025.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitchell Owen Australia Tests

Punjab Kings Youngster Set To Push for Test Selection With Strong Backing From Legendary Cricketer

He has set his sights on earning the Baggy Green.
8:05 pm
Darpan Jain
Trent Boult MLC 2025 Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Auction

Mumbai Indians Pacer Produces Match-Winning Show in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention All but Certain

He has gained some form in the last few games and continued his good run in a must-win fixture.
7:44 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.