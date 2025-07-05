RR Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Retain

Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They could only win four games and finished in the ninth position with eight points. Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List, players who could be released, and how the RR squad might shape up.
Before the previous auction, RR showed ample trust in their core and retained as many as six players. However, the move didn’t work as expected, even if those retained players did well in patches. Hence, RR might look to release a few players to free up some purse and get other quality options.
Rajasthan Royals are known for backing their players and investing heavily in them. Hence, most Indian players will likely get a retention, along with the top overseas ones. Some potential names are:
Yashasvi Jaiswal – Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the best young Indian talents. Given his superior consistency, there’s no reason to release him.
Sanju Samson – Sanju Samson is their captain and has been their best performer over the years. He does all three roles simultaneously and is a complete package. Despite rumors of a trade out, it is unlike RR to sideline their face for many years.
Dhruv Jurel – Dhruv Jurel is another bright prospect, even if last season didn’t go his way. He has the game to bat anywhere in the order and can also keep wickets if Samson decides to free himself.
Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals have backed Riyan Parag more than any other player. He has improved massively and contributes with both bat and ball, so he must be retained.
Jofra Archer – Jofra Archer was the Rajasthan Royals’ best pacer this season. He is an all-phase bowler and among the best in world cricket.
RR could part ways with a few underperformers to free up budget. Here’s the expected RR Released Players List:
These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance RR wanted:
Nitish Rana: RR bought Nitish Rana as their spin-hitter, but he was mighty inconsistent. He should be released.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga was supposed to be a lead spinner, but his performances were nowhere close to expected. His recent returns against quality opponents in quality leagues have been dwindling.
Maheesh Theekshana: Another non-performer last season, Maheesh Theekshana might also be released due to his inconsistency. There are better options domestically and in international cricket.
Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande was slightly expensive, and his performances didn’t justify that price tag. He should be released.
63/2
8/0
166/7
Here’s how the RR squad might look after retentions and releases:
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer
Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nandre Burger
Sanju Samson is their designated captain. While Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals in his absence for some matches in IPL 2025, Samson should continue as a leader.
With gaps to plug in their spin attack and middle-order, RR are likely to target:
Shivam Dube (trade): RR desperately want a replacement for Nitish Rana. A few reports suggest CSK are willing to trade Shivam Dube, and RR will benefit. Dube is a proven performer, and his game against pace has also improved.
Sameer Rizvi (trade): Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to utilise Sameer Rizvi, who is a solid spin-hitter. He has the game to be a consistent batter in the middle order, and RR need such batters. Hence, they can trade Rizvi and include him in their team.
Donovan Ferreira (auction): DC are likely to release Donovan Ferreira. Hence, RR can target him and include him. He has improved massively in recent times and will be an asset for RR.
Yuzvendra Chahal (auction): Punjab Kings (PBKS) might release Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. That means RR can get him to bolster their spin stocks. Chahal has previously worked with RR and will be mighty effective on their home surfaces.
