RR Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Retain

Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They could only win four games and finished in the ninth position with eight points. Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List, players who could be released, and how the RR squad might shape up.

RR Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Before the previous auction, RR showed ample trust in their core and retained as many as six players. However, the move didn’t work as expected, even if those retained players did well in patches. Hence, RR might look to release a few players to free up some purse and get other quality options.

Which Players Could Be Retained By RR?

Rajasthan Royals are known for backing their players and investing heavily in them. Hence, most Indian players will likely get a retention, along with the top overseas ones. Some potential names are:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the best young Indian talents. Given his superior consistency, there’s no reason to release him.

Sanju Samson – Sanju Samson is their captain and has been their best performer over the years. He does all three roles simultaneously and is a complete package. Despite rumors of a trade out, it is unlike RR to sideline their face for many years.

Dhruv Jurel – Dhruv Jurel is another bright prospect, even if last season didn’t go his way. He has the game to bat anywhere in the order and can also keep wickets if Samson decides to free himself.

Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals have backed Riyan Parag more than any other player. He has improved massively and contributes with both bat and ball, so he must be retained.

Jofra Archer – Jofra Archer was the Rajasthan Royals’ best pacer this season. He is an all-phase bowler and among the best in world cricket.

ALSO READ:

Final Likely players to be retained by RR

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Sandeep Sharma

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Shubham Dubey

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Akash Madhwal

Kwena Maphaka

Ashok Sharma

Jofra Archer

IPL trade rumours 🙆‍🔄



Sanju Samson could play for CSK in IPL 2026 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2qC4EdQ7yB — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 30, 2025

RR Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026

RR could part ways with a few underperformers to free up budget. Here’s the expected RR Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By RR?

These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance RR wanted:

Nitish Rana: RR bought Nitish Rana as their spin-hitter, but he was mighty inconsistent. He should be released.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga was supposed to be a lead spinner, but his performances were nowhere close to expected. His recent returns against quality opponents in quality leagues have been dwindling.

Maheesh Theekshana: Another non-performer last season, Maheesh Theekshana might also be released due to his inconsistency. There are better options domestically and in international cricket.

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande was slightly expensive, and his performances didn’t justify that price tag. He should be released.

Likely Full RR Released Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga

Kunal Singh Rathore

Tushar Deshpande

Kumar Kartikeya

Maheesh Theekshana

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nandre Burger

All matches (58) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W 63/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 8/0 MB 166/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Likely RR Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the RR squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer

Category: Released

Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nandre Burger

Captaincy Status

Sanju Samson is their designated captain. While Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals in his absence for some matches in IPL 2025, Samson should continue as a leader.

What To Expect From RR At The IPL 2026 Auction?

With gaps to plug in their spin attack and middle-order, RR are likely to target:

A spin-hitter in the middle order

More finishers

Quality spinners

Potential Key Targets For RR at IPL 2026 Auction

Shivam Dube (trade): RR desperately want a replacement for Nitish Rana. A few reports suggest CSK are willing to trade Shivam Dube, and RR will benefit. Dube is a proven performer, and his game against pace has also improved.

Sameer Rizvi (trade): Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to utilise Sameer Rizvi, who is a solid spin-hitter. He has the game to be a consistent batter in the middle order, and RR need such batters. Hence, they can trade Rizvi and include him in their team.

Donovan Ferreira (auction): DC are likely to release Donovan Ferreira. Hence, RR can target him and include him. He has improved massively in recent times and will be an asset for RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal (auction): Punjab Kings (PBKS) might release Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. That means RR can get him to bolster their spin stocks. Chahal has previously worked with RR and will be mighty effective on their home surfaces.

FAQs – RR Retention List

Which players could be retained by RR?

Likely names include Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Jofra Archer.

Which players could be released by RR?

Possible releases: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande.

What is RR’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance, middle-order spin hitters, and quality spinners.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.