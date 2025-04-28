RR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs. They have played nine matches so far, winning only two and losing seven.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs. They have played eight matches so far, winning six and losing two.

RR vs GT Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

If Sanju Samson is fit for this match, he will return to the playing eleven. If he is not available, Rajasthan Royals are likely to continue with the same team that played in the last match.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (likely impact player)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (likely impact player) No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.’

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan

Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.