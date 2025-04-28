News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

RR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

RR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs. They have played nine matches so far, winning only two and losing seven.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs. They have played eight matches so far, winning six and losing two.

RR vs GT Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

If Sanju Samson is fit for this match, he will return to the playing eleven. If he is not available, Rajasthan Royals are likely to continue with the same team that played in the last match.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Riyan Parag
  • Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey
  • Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.’

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan
  • Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs GT

Related posts

Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

4:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis

‘That’s What Hurts’: Rajasthan Royals Bowling Coach Accepts The Team Is No Longer In IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

Rajasthan Royals have just five matches left in the group phase of IPL 2025
4:25 pm
Samarnath Soory

Will Sanju Samson Play Against the Gujarat Titans Today in IPL 2025?

He practised with the Royals on the weekend.
3:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli explained his run-chasing approach after the match against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Old School Formula Working for Virat Kohli and RCB in IPL 2025

He anchored the innings with his 51 off 47 balls last night.
3:12 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Lashes Out Delhi Capitals Final Over Decision Against RCB in IPL 2025

‘Intent was Wrong’: Former India Spinner Lashes Out Delhi Capitals Final Over Decision Against RCB in IPL 2025

They lost the match by six wickets last night.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rishabh Pant Slams His Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

‘Not Thinking About That’: Rishabh Pant Slams Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

He has scored only 110 runs in nine innings so far.
2:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.