Rajasthan Royals youngster joins Don Bradman in elite list during IND vs BAN Test

He has become one of India's most reliable batters across all formats.

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster has entered the recordbooks with his performance in the ongoing first India vs Bangladesh Test. He achieved the feat during his brief knock of 10 in the second innings although he had also scored a well-composed 56 in the first innings.

Dynamic left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal now finds himself in the same league as legendary Don Bradman after becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket after the first 10 matches.

With 1,094 runs to his name, Jaiswals achievement comes as part of a dream start to his Test career and his tally places him among cricket's finest early starters. Bradman tops the list with 1446 runs.

When Jaiswal made his Test debut for India in 2023, the anticipation was palpable but he handled the pressure with the poise and reliability of a seasoned player. His first Test century in the Caribbean against the West Indies was just the beginning, as he followed it up with a series of remarkable performances, quickly becoming one of India's most reliable top-order batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Don Bradman in elite list

Being compared to Don Bradman, often seen as the greatest cricketer in history, is a rare honour. Jaiswal’s achievement of 1,094 runs places him just behind legendary West Indian players Everton Weekes and George Headley, both celebrated for their exceptional skills during the 1940s and 1950s.

Additionally, his total exceeds that of Australian great Mark Taylor, known for his strong batting at the top of the order. This accomplishment aligns Jaiswal with players who have set remarkable standards in Test cricket, each leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Pacer Achieves Major Milestone During first IND vs BAN Test

Before Jaiswal’s rapid ascent, the record for the highest runs by an Indian batter in their first 10 Tests was held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 978 runs early in his Test career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.