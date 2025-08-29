Delhi Capitals Star Blazes Away To 4th Fifty In UP T20 League, IPL 2026 Retention All But A Formality

He is also the leading run-getter in the competition.

Despite a flaming 33-ball 51 knock by captain Sameer Rizvi, Kanpur Superstars lost to Noida Kings in the UP T20 League 2025. As many as three batters were out on a duck, and three other batters put up only single-digit scores, leading to a heavy defeat. However, this was Rizvi’s fourth half-century in the tournament, making him the leading run-getter so far.

Sameer Rizvi Shines For Kanpur Superstars In A Losing Cause

Kanpur Superstars got off to a poor start with a wicket on just the third ball of the game. Then, they lost two more wickets in the second over. When Sameer Rizvi came out to bat, the Superstars were reeling at 8/3. The No.4 batter, Faiz Ahmed, looked promising with three quick boundaries. But he was soon dismissed for 15 off 16 balls. Shubham Mishra added a slow 27-ball 17. From the other side of the wicket, Rizvi was firing at 154.55. He smacked four sixes and a boundary to complete his half-century. However, he was dismissed right after, leaving the Superstars at 92/7. Vineet Panwar added another quick 17, but the team did not have enough on the board as they were bundled out in 18.4 overs, making 114 runs.

Naman Tiwari took the last man out and completed his four-fer in 3.4 overs. Kunal Tyagi also picked up three wickets in three overs.

In the second innings, Aaqib Khan gave hope to the Superstars with an early wicket of opener Anivesh Choudhary for five runs. But Mohammed Aashiyan (32 off 24) and Shivam Chaudhary (52 not out off 32) took away the game. Daman Deep Singh took two more wickets, but it was too late for the Superstars to make a comeback. Shivam finished things off with a four and a six in the 13th over.

After nine matches, the Supertstars stand fifth on the points table. They have won just three games and lost six. Noida Kings are just one spot above with an extra win they earned tonight.

Sameer Rivzi’s Solid Chance Of IPL 2026 Retention

Despite Kanpur Superstars’ losses in the UP T20 League, Sameer Rizvi is a shining star. He is the leading run-getter with 416 runs, with a difference of at least 80 runs from the second-best. He has made runs at the rate of 159.39 in the competition so far. And, he has struck the most number of fours (31) and sixes (30) so far.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rizvi has represented two teams – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024 and Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2025. The youngster was not in his best form last year, but he showed his power-hitting skills for DC. Though he got just four chances to bat, he made 121 runs at the rate of 153.16. In his last appearance against the runner-up Punjab Kings, Rizvi was adjudged Player of the Match for his 25-ball 58 not out.

It’s only a matter of time until Delhi Capitals confirm Sameer Rizvi as retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.