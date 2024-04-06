'Back to serious business' - Sanjay Manjrekar under fire again for his comments during RR vs RCB toss

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are campaigning for a beautiful initiative, Pink Promise, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), focused on empowering women from different parts of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are campaigning for a beautiful initiative, Pink Promise, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), focused on empowering women from different parts of Rajasthan. RR players have donned an all-pink jersey to complete the initiative, helping rural women grow.

During the toss ceremony, Sanjay Manjrekar talked about the campaign briefly, explaining why the home team are wearing pink jerseys.

“Before the coin goes in the air, we’ve got a special function here, a special day for Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals team will be supporting an all-pink outfit. As you can see, this is for their Pink Promise Impact game, which is part of an initiative that promises to support the women leading the rural transformation in Rajasthan. To mark this, the captains will be handed solar lamps.”

Then, Sanju Samson took a solar lamp from the lady part of the transformation and handed it to the RCB captain, Faf du Plessis. Then, Sanju also took a solar panel present with the lamp from the lady to complete the ceremony.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s on-toss comments go viral

While things went smoothly till this point, what transpired after the exchanges of solar lamps quickly went viral. Once the Pink Promise ceremony was done, Sanjay Manjrekar said something that didn’t go well with social media users.

“And now, back to the serious business of flipping the coin in the air.”

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/IqTifedknm#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/5l5wvoXLMM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

These words used by Sanjay were taken in a wrong way, with users feeling he degraded the campaign run by Rajasthan Royals. According to social media people, Sanjay’s use of “serious business” means the campaign that aims to empower rural women was a joke and should not be taken seriously, and cricket is the only important thing.

Sanjay has already received a lot of flak across social media platforms since asking the Wankhede crowd to behave when they didn’t applaud Hardik Pandya at the toss a few days back during Mumbai Indians’ game against Rajasthan Royals. Now, he has exacerbated his image as a broadcaster by using another controversial statement, even if he didn’t mean to say it in the wrong way.

