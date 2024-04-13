WATCH: Sanju Samson affects a Dhoniesque run out to dismiss Liam Livingstone

Sanju Samson affected an MS Dhoniesque run-out to dismiss a dangerous Liam Livingstone on the fifth delivery of the 18th over.

It was a terrific effort from Samson, showing glimpses of MS Dhoni, who specialises in such glovework.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals elected to field first, and the decision turned out to be correct, as they bowled brilliantly throughout the innings. Punjab Kings (PBKS) couldn’t break free, and RR seemed to have plans for every batter.

Keshav Maharaj bowled exceptionally well, taking two wickets while conceding only 23 runs in his four overs. The other bowlers also stuck to their plans to agitate the batters.

While the PBKS batters hit a few shots at the back end of the innings to provide some momentum, they could still reach only 147 on what seemed like a pleasant batting track. The pitch didn’t have as many demons, but PBKS batters played loose shots and made the job easier for Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson’s sharp work sends back Liam Livingstone

On the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a fuller-length delivery on the middle and leg stump line to Ashutosh Sharma. The batter thwacked the ball towards the deep midwicket, and Livingstone ran hard and turned for the second run.

However, Ashutosh said no, and Livingstone had to run back immediately. The fielder Tanush Kotian made a flat throw towards the wicketkeeper Sanju Samsom, who sharply flicked the ball towards the stumps.

Samson collected and threw the ball towards the stumps in one motion to find Livingstone short and attain a big wicket since Livingstone can be very dangerous in the death overs, especially against the pacers. Livingstone was returning from an injury and looked a bit rusty while running and couldn’t make it to his crease in time to leave Punjab Kings in trouble further.

