Sehwag wants in-form CSK batter in T20 World Cup squad ahead of Pant, Suryakumar, and KL Rahul

India’s attacking batter Virender Sehwag recently opined on Shivam Dube’s inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming global event, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The marquee tournament is scheduled to be conducted in a hybrid model in the United States of America and the West Indies in June.

The Chennai Super Kings middle order all-rounder, Shivam Dube has been a gem for the team and has played several match winning knocks to lead the team towards the victory since IPL 2022. Dube’s magnificent form might land him a spot in the Indian squad for the global tournament.

Sehwag backs Shivam Dube for India’s squad in T20 World Cup 2024

While exclusively talking to Cricbuzz, the former Indian opening batter emphasised Dube’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad considering his match winning performances and attacking knocks for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Sehwag discussed that Shivam’s inclusion might pose a threat to players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

“I said before the match that the way Shivam Dube has been playing, his ticket should be confirmed for the T20 World Cup. He has put a lot of pressure on players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and now they have to score consistent runs to make the World Cup squad. Take the players who are in-form,” said Virender Sehwag.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull added to Sehwag’s statements and discussed that the slow West Indies tracks might aid Dube's game.

Doull said, “I haven't been down to the Caribbeans in the last 3-4 years , but very rarely do you see a hard, fast, bouncy surface. They are slowish in nature, take a little bit of turn...that's his game. And if he can continue to work on his bowling, he can turn out to be a genuine option.”

Further in the discussion, Michael Vaughan urged the head Indian selector Ajit Agarkar to take bold calls and look apart from well-known names.

“This is where Ajit Agarkar can be brave. Whoever he picks, it will be a formidable team. I think it is the right time to be brave and pick not-so-well-known names.”

India is yet to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The 17th season of the IPL serves as a perfect trial for the selectors to pick the best players to represent the country in the global tournament.