‘Selectors Definitely Want This..’ – KKR Star Intends To Improve Another Aspect To Cement India Spot

He has played 33 T20Is for India.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be in the T20 format, starting from September 9 in the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh also found a place in the squad.
However, there is a tough competition in the middle order in India’s T20Is side. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings. Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely to bat at three and four. One of Jitesh Sharma or Sanju Samson will slot in at number five. Hardik Pandya is also a certain starter. Which leaves Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel vying for one spot.
With such competition for the playing XI, the KKR star believes having a multi-dimensional skill set is the way forward. Speaking in an exclusive interview with RevSportz, Rinku Singh revealed it’s a conscious effort to bowl more.
“I felt this in Sri Lanka when the series didn’t go as expected for me. I got out early and contributed with the ball when given a chance to bowl, so I realised this,” said Rinku.
The importance of having a second skill set can not be understated. The current team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, has preferred players who can offer dual value. Rinku understands this well.
“Bowling is an important factor in today’s cricket, and our selectors at present definitely want this one quality in the players – which is to be able to take 2-3 wickets when there is a dire need or be able to fit into as many roles in as many situations as possible,” he added.
Rinku Singh has bowled only two overs in international cricket, one each in ODIs and T20Is. He has taken three wickets in those with his off-break bowling. Given Gambhir’s preference for multi-dimensional players, Rinku wanting to develop into an all-rounder makes sense.
From a batting perspective, Rinku recently talked about wanting to bat higher up the order. He said he’s not just a finisher and knows how to pace an innings. His best knocks for India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have come when he has had time. It is something he wants to do more.
In 33 T20Is, the left-hand batter has scored 546 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 161. He has hit three half-centuries in his T20I career.