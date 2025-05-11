News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 playoffs setback
indian-premier-league-ipl

Setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playoffs Chances As IPL 2025 Set To Resume

Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs.

Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 playoffs setback

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume in a few days following the suspension of the tournament due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. The BCCI has requested all 10 franchises to assemble by Tuesday as they aim to resume the tournament at the earliest.

Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala had been abandoned due to a floodlight failure, which coincided with Pakistan launching drone attacks in Jammu just a few minutes earlier.

There were reports that the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals would be played from scratch when IPL 2025 resumes. However, nothing has been official and it remains to be seen if that match will be replayed. Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs. However, they might be at a disadvantage.

Why PBKS might be at a disadvantage in IPL playoffs race

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has requested all teams, barring Punjab Kings, to assemble at their respective venues by Tuesday. Because of uncertainty surrounding Chandigarh and Dharamshala, it is likely that Punjab Kings will be given a neutral venue to assemble their squad. However, this is not the only setback for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

The remaining IPL matches are likely to be played at neutral venues, with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad having been reportedly shortlisted. This means that teams, barring RCB, CSK and SRH, won’t play their remaining matches in their respective home venues.

Punjab Kings were supposed to play two more home games this season, with the PBKS vs DC game if it is to be replayed. The 2014 IPL finalists have played 11 games and three games remain. One of their opponents are the in-form Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya.

ALSO READ:

The five-time champions are on a roll after having endured a forgettable start to the tournament. Mumbai Indians have won six out of their seven last matches and are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches.

PBKS to miss Josh Inglis?

Punjab Kings may not also have star Australia players playing for them should the IPL resume. This is because of the World Test Championship (WTC) final nearing. Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the WTC final at Lord’s on June 11. In current PBKS squad, only Josh Inglis is likely to miss the rest of the IPL should the tournament resume this week. The IPL is reportedly set to resume on May 16 with the final possibly on May 30.

Should the IPL season go past 24th, Australia players will need a fresh No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia (CA).

Punjab Kings have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2014, the year when they reached the final. Kings XI Punjab, as they were called back then, endured a runners-up finish after losing the final to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Delhi Capitals DC Mitchell Starc IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Suffer Setback With Star Pacer Unlikely To Return to India for Rest of IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals could miss a key pacer for the rest of IPL 2025.
7:35 pm
Vishnu PN
Hazlewood was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction.

4 Replacements for Injured Josh Hazlewood at RCB in IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Seamer

Hazlewood is amongst the overseas players who have returned home after IPL 2025 suspension.
7:24 pm
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Josh Hazlewood injury shoulder niggle available for RCB IPL 2025 resume

Josh Hazlewood Injured, May Not Return For RCB When IPL 2025 Resumes

7:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Tristan Stubb DC Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 DC vs RR

RCB, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Face Fresh Concerns Over Australia Players Returning When IPL 2025 Resumes

Some of the players and coaches from Australia have not left India
6:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had spent INR 27 crore to acquire Rishabh Pant.

4 Prominent Players LSG Could Release After IPL 2025

They have won five out of 11 games and are on the brink of elimination.
6:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Deboards Flight Back Home With IPL 2025 Resumption Looming, Gives His Players Pep-Talk To Stay Back in India

IPL 2025 had been halted earlier this week owing to the political tensions between India and Pakistan.
5:14 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.