Setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playoffs Chances As IPL 2025 Set To Resume

Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume in a few days following the suspension of the tournament due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. The BCCI has requested all 10 franchises to assemble by Tuesday as they aim to resume the tournament at the earliest.

Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala had been abandoned due to a floodlight failure, which coincided with Pakistan launching drone attacks in Jammu just a few minutes earlier.

There were reports that the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals would be played from scratch when IPL 2025 resumes. However, nothing has been official and it remains to be seen if that match will be replayed. Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs. However, they might be at a disadvantage.

Why PBKS might be at a disadvantage in IPL playoffs race

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has requested all teams, barring Punjab Kings, to assemble at their respective venues by Tuesday. Because of uncertainty surrounding Chandigarh and Dharamshala, it is likely that Punjab Kings will be given a neutral venue to assemble their squad. However, this is not the only setback for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

The remaining IPL matches are likely to be played at neutral venues, with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad having been reportedly shortlisted. This means that teams, barring RCB, CSK and SRH, won’t play their remaining matches in their respective home venues.

Punjab Kings were supposed to play two more home games this season, with the PBKS vs DC game if it is to be replayed. The 2014 IPL finalists have played 11 games and three games remain. One of their opponents are the in-form Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya.

The five-time champions are on a roll after having endured a forgettable start to the tournament. Mumbai Indians have won six out of their seven last matches and are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches.

PBKS to miss Josh Inglis?

Punjab Kings may not also have star Australia players playing for them should the IPL resume. This is because of the World Test Championship (WTC) final nearing. Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the WTC final at Lord’s on June 11. In current PBKS squad, only Josh Inglis is likely to miss the rest of the IPL should the tournament resume this week. The IPL is reportedly set to resume on May 16 with the final possibly on May 30.

Should the IPL season go past 24th, Australia players will need a fresh No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia (CA).

Punjab Kings have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2014, the year when they reached the final. Kings XI Punjab, as they were called back then, endured a runners-up finish after losing the final to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

