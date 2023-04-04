Big boost for Pakistan; Shaheen Afridi set to make international return after four months

Shaheen Afridi was named in the Pakistan T20I and ODI squads for the series against New Zealand

The series will be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from 14 April to 7 May.

In a recent development, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is set to make a return to international cricket after being on the sidelines for four months.

The left-arm pacer was named in the Pakistan T20I and ODI squads for the series against New Zealand, slated to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from 14 April to 7 May.

The 22-year-old was rehabbing from a knee injury which forced him to take the break. He incurred the injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, last year. He had subsequently missed the second Test against Sri Lanka, ODI series against the Netherlands, ACC Asia Cup in the UAE and seven-match T20I series in Pakistan.

Other players who will be making a return to the national side along with Shaheen are - Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan.

All these players were rested for last month’s three-T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Babar Azam's return imply that he will resume his normal services as captain in the limited over series against New Zealand, while Shadab will return to his original position as vice-captain.

Pakistan names three youngsters for New Zealand series

The Pakistan team management also retained the services of three young guns – Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub and Zaman Khan in the T20I squad following stellar performances in Sharjah, while Ihsanullah has also been added to the ODI squad for the first time.

The squad is set to assemble in Lahore on 6 April and the national camp will commence from 7 April.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand series:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir