Shane Watson reveals why Mayank Yadav should not be pushed into Test cricket for India

Former Australian player Shane Watson recently shed light on the possibilities of introducing the young Indian pacer Mayank Yadav to test cricket. Yadav recently gained mass popularity for bowling the fastest delivery in the 17th season of the IPL.

Since his debut for Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav has consecutively bagged the Player of the Match award. Mayank Yadav fearlessly delivered against renowned world cricketers and match winners like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green while bowling at speeds of over 150 km/h.

Shane Watson hails Mayank Yadav for iconic spells in IPL 2024

The CSK player lauded The 21-year-old Indian pacer Mayank Yadav for giving stellar performances for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. Watson also elaborated on Yadav’s special ability of targeting the batters with his pace and blowing them away.

"Obviously, the talk of the town is Mayank Yadav, to be able to see someone of his world-class speed and then also world-class skill on display... LSG are unbelievably lucky to be able to have him. To be able to perform on the big stage against the best batters in the world and dominate them and blow them away is something very, very special”, Watson said.

The Australian cricketer also emphasised on keeping Mayank Yadav away from red ball cricket in the initial years of his career. After mulling over, Watson discussed that the Indian team management should not push Mayank to bowl in Tests, and put excessive toll on his body.

He added, "Of course, in a perfect world, you'd love to see him playing Test cricket, but just knowing how challenging it is on your body as a fast bowler, to be able to get your body accustomed and resilient enough to be able to handle bowling at high speed, 15-20 overs a day in a Test match on a flat wicket, right now, I don't see it necessary to be able to push his body to that limit. Pushing him to play Test cricket right now, I think that's not wise at all."

Lucknow Super Giants will play their next match of the IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 7.