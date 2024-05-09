'If I don’t see you smiling....': Shashank Singh credits this overseas player for words of encouragement

Shashank Singh has been one of the find of the tournament for Punjab Kings with 315 runs at an average of 63 so far.

Punjab Kings batting sensation Shashank Singh has taken IPL 2024 by storm. The 32-year-old has been in ominous form throughout the season and has played a vital part in winning a numerous games for his side. Shashank started this season at No. 7 but has since grown in stature and has been batting at No. 4 from the last few games.

Shashank Singh was dismissed for a first-ball-duck in Punjab Kings' first game of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals. But ever since, he has never looked back. He has scored runs consistently while also maintaining a good strike rate. He is the highest run-getter for Punjab KIngs in IPL 2024 so far with 315 runs from 11 matches at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 165.78.

The right-hander has been good against pace and equally comfortable against spinners throughout the season. His terrific batting skills has brought him into the limelight.

Shashank Singh credits Jonny Bairstow for words of encouragement

During an interview with Sportstar, Shashank revealed how opening batter Jonny Bairstow encouraged him after he was dismissed for a golden duck in the first game of the season.

“I got a duck in our season opener (against Delhi Capitals on March 23), was sitting dejected in the dug-out, and suddenly Jonny (Bairstow) tapped me from behind and said, ‘If I don’t see you smiling, I will stop speaking with you’. I have kept it in mind ever since,” the 32-year-old right hander said.

Shashank Singh has been one of the finds of the tournament so far. He became the headlines during the IPL 2024 auction that took place in Dubai on December 19, 2023, but in a wrong way.

After the franchise initially raised the paddle for him, there was some confusion because another player with the same name appeared to be the preferable choice. The franchise had to issue a clarification the next day, but Shashank remained composed. Punjab Kings Director of Cricket Sanjay Bangar reached out to him around 6 a.m. and reassured him of the franchise’s trust.

Although Punjab Kings are not in the best position to qualify for the next stage, Shashank Singh's evolution remains a big positive for them.

