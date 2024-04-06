PBKS sensation Shashank Singh shares MS Dhoni's advice after his team's win over Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings defeated a much-fancied Gujarat Titans when they chased down a target of 200 runs in the penultimate ball of the match. The match seemed to be going out of hands for Punjab Kings when they were 111-5 at a stage. But the domestic Indian talent came to the fore as Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma played match-winning knocks to take their side home.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, who came in as an impact player, stitched together an nerveless partnership of 43 runs off just 22 balls to turn the scales in Punjab's favour. Ashutosh scored a 17-ball-31 while Shashank stayed unbeaten on 61 runs off just 29 balls.

Shashank Singh has received plenty of praises after his breathtaking knock. His story with Punjab Kings has been fairytale which starts right from his signing at the auction table. Amidst all the chaos, Shashank showed his skill and played an important role in Punjab Kings' second win this season.

Shashank Singh shares MS Dhoni's advice

After the match, Shashank Singh shared MS Dhoni's advice to take the game as deep as possible. While speaking to Sportstar, the 32-year-old right-hander revealed his plans.

“Whenever I have talked with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), he always told me to take the game as deep as possible. He said when you take the game deep, the pressure on the bowler is as much as on the batter. It's about who keeps the nerve calm," Shashank said.

"It is all about the mental thing to be as calm as possible.. I was doing deep breathing to keep myself calm and react to the ball. Sometimes you be over-smart and play rash shots, but I was just looking to react to the ball,” he added.

Alongwith Shashank, youngster Ashutosh Sharma, who was making his debut, played a crucial role in the victory. Shashank revealed his chat with the youngster.

“I was talking with Ashutosh Sharma and he was talking with me in the middle. I was telling him if we were till the end, we would win the match. We were complementing each other very well and we had the belief in each other," Shashank explained.

Shashank Singh has played for various IPL franchises in his career but this was his first impactful innings of the tournament. He has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Daredevils before being signed by Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 auction for his base price.INR 20 lakh.

