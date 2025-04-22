Should Andre Russell Bat Higher up the Order in IPL 2025?

Among the six innings in IPL 2025, he has batted at No.7 four times and once at No.8.

Andre Russell is going through a lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and the effects are visible. The West Indies all-rounder has 55 runs at an abysmal average of 9.16 and a strike rate of 119.56 in six innings this season.

One of the main reasons behind his failure has been tepid performances from KKR’s top and middle-order batters. So, whenever Russell has come to bat, he has been under immense pressure, for KKR are too far behind in the game, prompting him to take unnecessary risks.

KKR’s mentor, Dwayne Bravo, also stressed the importance of providing a nice platform for Russell to do his thing in the lower middle order. He talked about the run-rate pressure on the West Indies all-rounder in almost every game.

“When Russell walks in to bat every time, the run rate is at 14-15. The work needs to be done at the top so that he has a chance to finish the game like he’s accustomed to at KKR. He’s been out to legspinners a few times, but that’s not a concern. We just need to bat better so he can finish games.”

Should Andre Russell be promoted in the batting order?

To avoid putting Andre Russell under pressure, Kolkata Knight Riders can promote him in the batting order and let him face a few more balls. Among the six innings in IPL 2025, he has batted at No.7 four times and once at No.8.

That’s too low for a batter of Russell’s calibre, capable of batting deep and scoring big. Ideally, he should bat at No.6, where he gets a better idea about how to play rather than being tempted to go after every ball.

Most KKR’s middle-order batters have been terribly out of form, and if Russell bats up in the order, the team stabilises. He is not the same force who would come and start whacking bowlers all around the park.

However, if he gets a few deliveries to settle, Russell has so much experience and power to cover up for that slow start and provide impetus at the end. That’s one area other batters have failed, for they have consumed deliveries and still ended with a negative-impact knock, failing to accelerate.

