Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR Captain for IPL 2024 season; Nitish Rana named as Vice-captain

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer, who missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to an injury, has been named as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2024 season. KKR CEO Venky Mysore made the announcement on Thursday, just five days before the IPL 2024 Auction that is set to take place in Dubai.

Nitish Rana, who led KKR last season in Iyer's absence, has been named as the Vice Captain.

Making the announcement, Mysore said: “It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he’s back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character.

"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas’s shoes last season and did a great job. There’s no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR”



Shreyas Iyer added “I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group”

In his first season as the captain of KKR in 2022, Iyer amassed 401 runs at an impressive average and strike-rate of 30.85 and 134.56 respectively. That was also his first season with the Knight Riders.

Rana also enjoyed an excellent outing as the KKR skipper last season as he amassed 413 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 140.96. The southpaw has been with the KKR franchise since 2017, an association of seven years.