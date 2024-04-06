Watch: Shubman Gill hilariously asks Ed Sheeran to ask Shahrukh Khan why KKR didn't retain him

The World’s renowned singer Ed Sheeran marked his visit to India for his +–=÷× Tour and charmed the Indian audience with his songs on March 16 in Mumbai. The show gained wide reach as he invited the Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh to perform with him alongside on the stage.

During his time in India, the British singer got involved in a fun day out with the Indian opening batter Shubham Gill and the comedian Tanmay Bhatt. In Ed Sheeran’s latest video on his social media accounts, the singer was spotted playing some cricket shots with the Gujarat Titans skipper. Gill was spotted training and playing cricket with the singer as he grabbed the bat.

The Indian batter and Tanmay Bhatt took the British singer to a restaurant where they made him try Indian delicacies like Paani Puri, Vada Paav, Masala Dosa, Lassi and more. In the video, Ed told Gill that his wife’s ‘best mate’ is a huge fan of his game.

In the video, Ed Sheeran informed Shubman and Tanmay that he is scheduled to visit Shah Rukh Khan’s Home in the night. Gill and Tanmay Bhatt informed the British singer that the India batter used to represent Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier league (previously before he was bought by Gujarat ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.)

Ed Sheeran: "I am going to Shahrukh's house tonight."

Shubman Gill: "I used to play for his team."

Ed Sheeran: "Did you? He has a team!"

Tanmay Bhatt : "Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders."

Shubman Gill: "Ask him why did they not retain me? 🤣" https://t.co/n5C11aGA04 pic.twitter.com/I7vWZc8zBA — Ayush 🚩 (@ayriick_) April 5, 2024



Ed Sheeran expressed his amazement towards Gill’s Statement as he further asked the singer to question Shahrukh Khan why he didn’t retain him in Kolkata Knight Riders, which left everyone in splits.

In the post, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Played cricket and had a chat with @shubmangill and @tanmaybhat when I was over in India, had a blast. They cut out the footage of me bowling badly. Full vid on youtube (sic)."

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: KL Rahul or Shubman Gill? - Big call from former New Zealand player on Indian T20 World Cup squad

WATCH the full video here

Shubman Gill began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and remained an integral member of the franchise before he was released and bought by Gujarat Titans. After captain Hardik Pandya called it quits, Shubman Gill was appointed as the captain to lead Gujarat Titans for the 17th season of the IPL.