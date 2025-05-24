News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Shubman Gill Gets Captaincy Check Mark From Gujarat Titans Teammate After IPL 2025 Success

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 3 min read

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition.

Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire.

Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire. Despite a middling record in the longest format, Gill seems the best candidate for this big responsibility.

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition, mostly based on how well he led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. As confirmed by a few teammates, he has looked calm on the field and shown good communication skills.

West Indies batter, Sherfane Rutherford, who is playing under Gill in IPL 2025, also confirmed the same and has high praise for his captain. Speaking to the Times of India, Rutherford stated Gill understands the game well and communicates well with his players.

“He has been great as a player and as a captain. The way he goes about his work is very calm. He understands the game very well. His communication is good, (which is) good for us in the team as well.”

What is the captaincy record of Shubman Gill in the IPL?

Shubman Gill has led Gujarat Titans 25 times in the Indian Premier League and won 14 matches at a win% of 56. He has a 1.27 win-loss ratio as a GT captain, solely behind Hardik Pandya’s 2.44.

ALSO READ:

When Gill took over the captaincy charge in IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya’s trade to the Mumbai Indians (MI), he didn’t have a great time. That season, GT could only win five matches in 14 attempts and ended eighth on the points table with only 12 points.

However, he has redeemed himself this season and done exceptionally well as a captain to win matches consistently. GT have won nine games already in 13 chances and sit at the top of the table with 18 points.

What’s more important is that Gill’s batting hasn’t been affected due to his captaincy, and he has done equally well with the willow. However, he would want to win the title and stamp his authority as a proven leader ahead of a big England tour.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sherfane Rutherford
Shubman Gill
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play

Will RCB Be Able To Replace Tim David for IPL 2025 Playoffs if He Can’t Play?

With the playoffs only a few days away, RCB will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.
10:20 am
Sagar Paul
‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
1:04 am
Vishnu PN
who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

11:45 pm
CX Staff Writer
rcb top two chances ipl 2025 playoffs loss to srh points table

RCB Top Two Hopes For Playoffs Fall After Loss to SRH: Where Will RCB Finish in IPL 2025 Points Table?

11:42 pm
CX Staff Writer
rcb player injuries phil salt tim david josh hazlewood lungi ngidi jacob bethell ipl 2025 playoffs rcb vs srh

3 More Key Players Could Be Unavailable For RCB in Playoffs, IPL 2025 Title Hopes Dashed

11:45 pm
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first-ever time on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
10:34 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.