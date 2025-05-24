Shubman Gill Gets Captaincy Check Mark From Gujarat Titans Teammate After IPL 2025 Success

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition.

Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire. Despite a middling record in the longest format, Gill seems the best candidate for this big responsibility.

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition, mostly based on how well he led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. As confirmed by a few teammates, he has looked calm on the field and shown good communication skills.

West Indies batter, Sherfane Rutherford, who is playing under Gill in IPL 2025, also confirmed the same and has high praise for his captain. Speaking to the Times of India, Rutherford stated Gill understands the game well and communicates well with his players.

“He has been great as a player and as a captain. The way he goes about his work is very calm. He understands the game very well. His communication is good, (which is) good for us in the team as well.”

What is the captaincy record of Shubman Gill in the IPL?

Shubman Gill has led Gujarat Titans 25 times in the Indian Premier League and won 14 matches at a win% of 56. He has a 1.27 win-loss ratio as a GT captain, solely behind Hardik Pandya’s 2.44.

ALSO READ:

When Gill took over the captaincy charge in IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya’s trade to the Mumbai Indians (MI), he didn’t have a great time. That season, GT could only win five matches in 14 attempts and ended eighth on the points table with only 12 points.

However, he has redeemed himself this season and done exceptionally well as a captain to win matches consistently. GT have won nine games already in 13 chances and sit at the top of the table with 18 points.

What’s more important is that Gill’s batting hasn’t been affected due to his captaincy, and he has done equally well with the willow. However, he would want to win the title and stamp his authority as a proven leader ahead of a big England tour.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.