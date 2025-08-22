Sunrisers Hyderabad Rising Sensation Shines in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025, Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He was Adam Zampa's replacement during IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Smaran Ravichandran has been unleashing fire with his willow. He has been in tremendous form since the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season and has been rising from the ranks. Representing Gulbarga Mystics, Smaran has once again proved his mettle, playing a magnificent 84-run knock against Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.

Smaran Ravichandran’s Valiant Knock In Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

After being put to bat, Mystics got off to a flier, accumulating 35 runs in 3.4 overs. But they lost a couple of wickets in six deliveries and were reeling at 38/2. Coming to bat at No.4, Smaran played a valiant knock, holding the fort for Mystics. The skipper emerged as a lone warrior with his 48-ball 84-run knock as the second-highest run-getter made just 23 runs. Smaran’s knock was laced with five sixes and four boundaries. His innings helped Mystics to post 172/7 in their 20 overs.

Yash Raj Punja was the most successful bowler for Hubli Tigers, having picked two wickets in his four overs at an economy of 6.20. Sanjay Kumar Sihag, Cariappa, and Shreesha Achar took one wicket apiece.

In reply to the 173-run target, Devdutt Padikkal and Karthikeya KP stitched a staggering 144-run partnership that took the game away from Mystics. Paddikal, returning to competitive cricket after an injury, smashed 69 runs off 47 balls with three sixes and five fours, striking at 146.81. Karthikeya, on the other hand, scored 81 runs off just 48 balls with three sixes and eight fours at 168.75. The pair’s stupendous effort led their side to an eight-wicket win.

Smaran Ravichandran Raises Hopes for IPL 2026 Retention

Smaran’s name came to the limelight last year when he scored a double hundred against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season for Karnataka. He finished the season with 516 runs in just 10 innings, averaging an impressive 64.50 with two hundreds. Smaran continued his amazing form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He smashed 433 runs in seven innings, averaging 72.16 and at a strike rate of 100.23 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

Smaran was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a replacement for the injured Adam Zampa in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, but he didn’t play a single game. The 22-year-old has increased IPL 2026 retention hopes with his brisk knock, though it didn’t come in a winning cause. With this innings, the Karnataka batter has become the highest run-getter in the tournament. He has already collected 302 runs at an average of 75.50, striking at 157.29.