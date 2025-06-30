Sons, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is ready to return for a second season after a tremendously successful flagship edition last year. The tournament has been a springboard for talents with players like Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh also landing Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts after impressing in the premier T20 tournament of North India.
Ahead of the upcoming DPL 2025 season, two new youngsters coming from hardcore cricketing background have registered in the auction with their sights set on an IPL 2026 contract.
Virat Kohli’s nephew Aaryaveer Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s sons Aaryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag have been included in the initial draft for players shortlisted for the upcoming DPL auction, slated for July 5.
Notably, this year’s edition will see two new teams added, taking it to a total of eight teams. Outer Delhi and New Delhi are the latest franchises joining the existing six: East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, and Central Delhi Kings. Last year, East Delhi Riders won the title after a thrilling three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz.
Aaryaveer Kohli, the 15-year-old nephew of cricket star Virat Kohli is a leg-spinner and has been placed in Category C. He trains under Raj Kumar Sharma, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach at the West Delhi Cricket Academy. Aaryaveer was also part of Delhi’s U16 side last season and was amongst the 30 names named in the squad.
On the other hand, Virender Sehwag’s sons, 17-year-old Aaryavir Sehwag and his younger brother, 15-year-old Vedant Sehwag has been placed in Category B for the Delhi Premier League auction. Aaryavir, like his father, is a fierce batter who impressed last year with a blistering knock of 297 for the Delhi Under-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Vedant is an off-spinner who represented Delhi Under-16s.
The DPL will be big opportunity for these youngsters to get the attention of IPL scouts and a good outing in the tournament can just put them in the fray for a IPL lucrative deal.
