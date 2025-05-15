South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

Previously, CSA wanted their players back by May 26.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume on May 17 after an one week suspension due to the India-Pakistan conflicts. Due to this, the tournament schedule which was earlier decided to complete within May 25, will now continue till June 3.

On the other hand, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had previously informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release their players on or before May 26. Even after the proceedings got delayed for the seven-day halt, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe stood firm in his stance.

“One thing we’ve made clear, and we are finalising it with the IPL and the BCCI, is that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to WTC [ICC World Test Championship final] preparations with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back,” he said.

CSA Might Change Their Decision

South Africa wanted their players back by May 26 to start their preparation early for the WTC final. They will face the defending champions Australia in the ultimate clash at the Lord’s, starting on June 11.

However, after a few hours of the statement, Nkwe changed his mind. The CSA director of cricket stressed that they will begin their WTC final training camp on June 3.

“Correction – the squad will resume training for the game on June 3rd. The matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC final,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Which IPL 2025 Teams Could Benefit?

This adjustment by CSA could save some IPL 2025 franchises from playoff hopes dent. The Delhi Capitals, who are seated fifth with six wins in 11 matches, will surely need Tristan Stubbs to keep their playoff chances alive.

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will also want to keep their opener Ryan Rickelton. With seven victories in 12 games, they are well in contention to qualify for the playoffs, which will start on May 29.

Some more key players including Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) and Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could also play crucial roles in their respective teams’ IPL 2025 campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.