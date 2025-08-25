News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
SRH batter Abhinav Manohar impresses in Maharaja Trophy T20 with a blazing 63(35) to secure a retention spot ahead of IPL 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Batter Impresses in Maharaja Trophy T20 With a Blazing 63(35) To Secure a Retention Spot Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read
SRH batter Abhinav Manohar impresses in Maharaja Trophy T20 with a blazing 63(35) to secure a retention spot ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar put up an exemplary display of his power hitting by slamming a quickfire fifty earlier today (August 25) in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

150/5

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

48/2

West Delhi Lions WDL

98/7

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

23/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Jersey JER

348/3

Denmark DEN

61/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

150/2

Thrissur Titans TTS

144/10

Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

91/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

90/10

Hubli Tigers HBT

195/3

Hubli Tigers won by 105 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

100/4

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

93/5

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

118/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

144/6

Gold Coast GCT

145/6

Gold Coast beat Northern Suburbs by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

63/2

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

149/6

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

41/2

Kanpur Superstars beat Meerut Mavericks by 14 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Playing for the Hubli Tigers, the INR 3.2 crore SRH recruit blasted 63 off 35 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, hitting at an explosive strike rate of 180. His knock also included five boundaries and three maximums.

Manohar’s fifty alongside Mumbai Indians (MI) talent Shrijith Krishnan’s 66(40) helped the Hubli side post 195/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Lions were bowled out for 90 as the Hubli Tigers secured a big 105-run win and maintained their position at the top of the points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points.

Manohar, so far in the tournament, had managed to get off to good starts but was unable to convert his knocks into a bigger score before today. In the nine innings he has batted, Abhinav Manohar has managed scores of – 13(6), 33(17), 28(14), 20(10), 36(20), 4(9), 2*(2), 18(19), 63(35).

He is currently the 11th-highest run-scorer in the current edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20, with 217 runs at an average of 36.17 and an overall strike rate of 164.39.

ALSO READ:

Will SRH retain Abhinav Manohar for IPL 2026 auction?

Despite his proven talent and extensive IPL experience, Abhinav Manohar is expected to be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a difficult last IPL season. The right-handed batter had a notably poor performance in IPL 2025, scoring just 61 runs across eight matches with a low average of 12.20. Releasing the 30-year-old will thus free up a considerable amount of their budget, which can be used to pursue other younger talents.

However, with teams yet to finalise their list of retained and released players, Manohar will aim to leverage upcoming domestic tournaments to improve his chances in the interim. A strong showing could convince SRH to keep him or if released, help significantly increase his stocks for the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

Abhinav Manohar
IPL 2026
Maharaja Trophy T20 2025
SRH
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

Since moving up the batting order, he has been in great form across formats.
8:18 pm
Sagar Paul
Punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions keeper batter vishnu vinod kerala cricket league kcl 2025

Punjab Kings Recruit Continues Stunning Form In Kerala Cricket League 2025, Smashes Match-winning 86 off 38 balls

The batter scored back-to-back big fifties in KCL 2025
7:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals Sameer Rizvi Dazzles With 78 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.

Delhi Capitals Youngster Dazzles With Unbeaten 78, Enhances IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has registered two fifties in the last two outings.
7:40 pm
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026

He is yet to make his debut for the five-time IPL champions.
7:18 pm
Amogh Bodas
Punjab Kings Ricky Ponting Sarandeep Singh IPL 2025

Former India Batter Plays Down Ricky Ponting Impact In Punjab Kings Youngsters’ Performance During IPL 2025

Punjab Kings qualified for IPL playoffs and final after a decade.
6:40 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.