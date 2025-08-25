SRH Batter Impresses in Maharaja Trophy T20 With a Blazing 63(35) To Secure a Retention Spot Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar put up an exemplary display of his power hitting by slamming a quickfire fifty earlier today (August 25) in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.
Playing for the Hubli Tigers, the INR 3.2 crore SRH recruit blasted 63 off 35 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, hitting at an explosive strike rate of 180. His knock also included five boundaries and three maximums.
Manohar’s fifty alongside Mumbai Indians (MI) talent Shrijith Krishnan’s 66(40) helped the Hubli side post 195/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Lions were bowled out for 90 as the Hubli Tigers secured a big 105-run win and maintained their position at the top of the points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points.
Manohar, so far in the tournament, had managed to get off to good starts but was unable to convert his knocks into a bigger score before today. In the nine innings he has batted, Abhinav Manohar has managed scores of – 13(6), 33(17), 28(14), 20(10), 36(20), 4(9), 2*(2), 18(19), 63(35).
He is currently the 11th-highest run-scorer in the current edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20, with 217 runs at an average of 36.17 and an overall strike rate of 164.39.
Despite his proven talent and extensive IPL experience, Abhinav Manohar is expected to be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a difficult last IPL season. The right-handed batter had a notably poor performance in IPL 2025, scoring just 61 runs across eight matches with a low average of 12.20. Releasing the 30-year-old will thus free up a considerable amount of their budget, which can be used to pursue other younger talents.
However, with teams yet to finalise their list of retained and released players, Manohar will aim to leverage upcoming domestic tournaments to improve his chances in the interim. A strong showing could convince SRH to keep him or if released, help significantly increase his stocks for the IPL 2026 auction later this year.