SRH Batter Impresses in Maharaja Trophy T20 With a Blazing 63(35) To Secure a Retention Spot Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar put up an exemplary display of his power hitting by slamming a quickfire fifty earlier today (August 25) in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM 150/5 ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 48/2 WDL 98/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK 23/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER 348/3 DEN 61/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 150/2 TTS 144/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR 91/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 90/10 HBT 195/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 100/4 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 93/5 ROS 118/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 63/2 LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 149/6 MEMA 41/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Playing for the Hubli Tigers, the INR 3.2 crore SRH recruit blasted 63 off 35 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, hitting at an explosive strike rate of 180. His knock also included five boundaries and three maximums.

Manohar’s fifty alongside Mumbai Indians (MI) talent Shrijith Krishnan’s 66(40) helped the Hubli side post 195/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Lions were bowled out for 90 as the Hubli Tigers secured a big 105-run win and maintained their position at the top of the points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points.

Manohar, so far in the tournament, had managed to get off to good starts but was unable to convert his knocks into a bigger score before today. In the nine innings he has batted, Abhinav Manohar has managed scores of – 13(6), 33(17), 28(14), 20(10), 36(20), 4(9), 2*(2), 18(19), 63(35).

He is currently the 11th-highest run-scorer in the current edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20, with 217 runs at an average of 36.17 and an overall strike rate of 164.39.

ALSO READ:

Will SRH retain Abhinav Manohar for IPL 2026 auction?

Despite his proven talent and extensive IPL experience, Abhinav Manohar is expected to be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a difficult last IPL season. The right-handed batter had a notably poor performance in IPL 2025, scoring just 61 runs across eight matches with a low average of 12.20. Releasing the 30-year-old will thus free up a considerable amount of their budget, which can be used to pursue other younger talents.

However, with teams yet to finalise their list of retained and released players, Manohar will aim to leverage upcoming domestic tournaments to improve his chances in the interim. A strong showing could convince SRH to keep him or if released, help significantly increase his stocks for the IPL 2026 auction later this year.