SRH Star To Replace Rashid Khan at Oval Invincibles for The Hundred 2025 Knockouts

He has departed for national duties.

Rashid Khan has left the Oval Invincibles camp for The Hundred 2025 and won’t be available for the remainder of the season. He has departed for national duties, as Afghanistan are set to play crucial fixtures ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan are slated to play a tri-series involving Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah, starting August 29. Rashid will lead the side and look to prepare for the multi-nation tournament, which forces him to miss The Hundred 2025.

He blew hot and cold in The Hundred 2025 and gave mixed performances in the competition, snaring 12 wickets at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 10 while conceding 8.20 runs per over in six outings. Currently, he is the leading wicket-taker in the season, even if he was expensive at times, as his economy rate suggests.

Rashid’s absence will be a massive blow for the Invicibles, who seemed to have found a perfect XI that looked to have few loopholes. He provided the value with both bat and ball to the franchise and balanced the XI with his all-round expertise.

Rashid Khan gets the MASSIVE wicket of Joe Root 👀#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/XtB6foch5k — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 21, 2025

Adam Zampa replaces Rashid Khan at Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025

Australian spinner Adam Zampa will replace Rashid Khan at Oval Invincibles. This marks his return to the franchise, and he was the joint-leading wicket-taker last season with 19 wickets at 11.57 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.33 in nine innings.

However, Zampa will only be available for the knockouts, where the Invincibles have already booked a place and currently sit at the top. He is busy with national duties as of now, as Australia are playing an ODI series against South Africa at home, and Zampa is the lead spinner.

The rubber finishes on August 24 after the third ODI, and Australia will have a month’s break, allowing Zampa to look for franchise cricket. He often misses several league cricket matches due to international commitments throughout the year, but has some experience featuring in the 100-ball tournament.

For the remaining two fixtures, Oval Invincibles will play with only two overseas players – Donovan Ferreira and Jason Behrendorff – before Zampa joins for the must-win games. Their remaining two games are against Northern Superchargers and London Spirit, respectively, and they will look to win to seal the top position and qualify directly for the final.