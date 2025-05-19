News
‘He’s in..’: SRH Coach Daniel Vettori Gives Update on COVID-19 Affected Travis Head Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He’s in..’: SRH Coach Daniel Vettori Gives Update on COVID-19 Affected Travis Head’s Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 2 min read
‘He’s in..’: SRH Coach Daniel Vettori Gives Update on COVID-19 Affected Travis Head Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive opener Travis Head was missing from the playing XI due to Covid-19 for the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight (May 19) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

With SRH having two more games left, there remained speculation surrounding Head’s availability for the remainder of the season. However, SRH coach Daniel Vettori gave a crucial update on the Aussie in the aftermath of the LSG fixture.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Vettori said, “(On whether we will see Travis Head in the last two game) Head is in quarantine”.

SRH’s remaining two fixtures are against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 23 and against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25. It remains to be seen if the left-hander gets the go-ahead from the doctors for the rest of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

SRH sans Travis Head knockout LSG out of IPL 2025 playoffs race

While SRH opener Abhishek Sharma did not have his regular partner Travis Head at the other end, it did not deter the youngster as he slammed a quickfire fifty (59 off 20) to help the Orange Army outclass the Rishabh Pant-led side convincingly by six wickets. In the process, LSG were knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They are currently placed at seventh place with five wins and seven losses from 12 matches with a tally of 10 points. They can attain a maximum of 14 points with the cutoff for a playoffs spot being 16.

Apart from Abhishek, Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28) and Ishan Kishan (35 off 28) played crucial knocks to take the game away from LSG and extend their wait for the elusive maiden title.

Earlier, fifties from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh propelled LSG to 205 for 205 for 7 in 20 overs but their heroics eventually went in vain.

Daniel Vettori
IPL 2025
SRH
Travis Head
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

