News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 auction Ishan Kishan Mohammed Shami
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Could Look To Release These 3 Big Players — Maximum Purse They Could Get Before IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 25, 2025
5 min read

SRH will make a few big changes in their personnel next season.

SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 auction Ishan Kishan Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) couldn’t build on the success of the Indian Premier League 2024 and endured a mediocre IPL 2025 season. While they tried to keep the core intact before the mega auction, SRH still had a few loopholes in their squad, which were visible throughout the season.

They had weak links in both the batting and bowling departments, with several underperformers restricting the team’s progress. Hence, the Hyderabad-based franchise will make a few big changes in their personnel next season.

Current SRH Squad With Player Prices

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a few big names in their squad and spent a big part of the purse on some players. Hence, many were overpriced last season and couldn’t justify the price tag.

PlayerPrice (INR crore)
Heinrich Klaasen23.00
Pat Cummins18.00
Abhishek Sharma14.00
Travis Head14.00
Ishan Kishan11.25
Mohammed Shami10.00
Harshal Patel8.00
Nitish Kumar Reddy6.00
Rahul Chahar3.20
Abhinav Manohar3.20
Adam Zampa2.40
Simarjeet Singh1.50
Eshan Malinga1.20
Brydon Carse1.00
Jaydev Unadkat1.00
Kamindu Mendis0.75
Zeeshan Ansari0.40
Aniket Verma0.30
Atharva Taide0.30
Sachin Baby0.30
Smaran Ravichandran0.30
Harsh Dubey0.30

Who Are The Low Impact and High Price Players in SRH Squad?

  • Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan joined SRH for INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, his performances weren’t up to the mark, even if he performed well in patches, and looked like a misfit in this SRH setup. SRH had a few other players who might be more suited to No.3 and can take Kishan’s place next season.
  • Mohammed Shami: Sunrisers Hyderabad spent a whopping INR 10 crore for Mohammed Shami and had high hopes from him. However, he was returning from an injury and looked completely off-colour. Given his recent dip in form and injury concerns, Shami might not be worth it at such a high price.
  • Rahul Chahar: While not an exorbitant price, Rahul Chahar is still expensive, given that he mostly acted as a backup in IPL 2025. He came at INR 3.20 crore, which might be too high for a specialist spinner who doesn’t get all matches. Even his recent IPL record is not encouraging enough to retain him.

Likely SRH Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

SRH are unlikely to change too many things. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely SRH Retention List:

  • Heinrich Klaasen 
  • Travis Head 
  • Abhishek Sharma 
  • Pat Cummins 
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy 
  • Harshal Patel
  • Ishan Kishan 
  • Aniket Verma 
  • Jaydev Unadkat 
  • Kamindu Mendis 
  • Zeeshan Ansari 
  • Smaran Ravichandran 
  • Brydon Carse 
  • Eshan Malinga
  • Harsh Dubey

Key Players Who Could Be Released By SRH To Free Up Purse

Ishan Kishan

As mentioned, Ishan Kishan didn’t have a great IPL 2025. He mostly batted at No.3 and looked out of position most of the time. Hence, SRH should release him and look for other players.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is nowhere close to his best now after his return from surgery. He doesn’t play enough T20 games and might not be fit to perform consistently. He should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Adam Zampa

SRH bought Adam Zampa based on his expertise in international cricket. But he couldn’t perform according to expectations and looked out of rhythm for most of the season. Moreover, his availability can be an issue, so it would be wise to release him.

Likely SRH Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s a look at how the Sunrisers Hyderabad will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Smaran Ravichandran, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey.

Category: Released

Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Wiaan Mulder, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Chahar.

Likely Purse Amount For SRH At IPL 2026 Auction

If SRH release the mentioned players, they can free a considerable purse. A few of them earned big sums. Hence, SRH will have a big purse leading to the IPL 2026 auction.

Final Purse Amount: INR 24.65 crore.

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For SRH at IPL 2026 Auction

Rahul Tripathi for Ishan Kishan: While Rahul Tripathi didn’t have a great IPL 2025, he is still among the finest Indian options available. He can bat at No.3 and has previously worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad. His price won’t be too high either.

Yudhvir Singh Charak for Mohammed Shami: Rajasthan Royals (RR) didn’t utilise Yudhvir Singh Charak wisely, but SRH can do that by picking him in the IPL 2026 auction. Ideally, they should give him an extended run, given his attributes and ability to bowl across phases. He can be a solid option for the new ball or in the middle overs, making him an ideal replacement for Shami.

Ravi Bishnoi for Adam Zampa: SRH already have Zeeshan Ansari, who did well last season. They also acquired Harsh Dubey by the end of the season. So, Ravi Bishnoi, whose recent form has been tepid, can take the extra spinner’s slot and give an overseas place for SRH to use on other options.

Which players could be retained by SRH?

SRH will likely retain the likes of Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshal Patel.

Which players could be released by SRH?

SRH might release big names like Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, and Rahul Chahar.

What could be the purse amount for SRH at IPL 2026 Auction?

SRH’s purse at the IPL 2026 auction could be around INR 25 crore.

Harshal Patel
Heinrich Klaasen
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Pat Cummins
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

