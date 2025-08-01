SRH, CSK And KKR Stars Win Big At The Annual Cricket South Africa Awards

He has been a crucial member of Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a vital role in helping them reach the final during the 2024 edition.
Star left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Nonkululeko Mlaba won South Africa’s men’s and women’s players of the year during the annual CSA awards for the 2024-25 season. South Africa managed to reach the final of both men’s and women’s T20 World Cups, the home summer, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
140/8
139/6
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets
169/4
168/5
Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets
104/9
150/6
Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs
179/5
75/3
Match Abandoned
2/0
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
All of their victories are taken into consideration for the judgment period, except for the World Test Championship final, which South Africa won. A match-winning century by Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada’s nine-wicket haul at the iconic Lord’s will be taken into consideration next year.
Heinrich Klaasen won the ODI player of the year after he starred with the bat during the Pakistan series. Klaasen donned the Orange jersey in the IPL 2025, scoring 487 runs in a total of 13 matches.
Anrich Nortje, on the other hand, won the T20 player of the year award after his heroics during the T20 World Cup last year. The right-arm pacer played for the KKR in the IPL 2025. However, he could play only two matches for them. He will be hoping to come good in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.
Dewald Brevis, who plays for CSK in the IPL, won the domestic players’ player of the year. The right-hand batter was the third-highest first-class run-scorer and second-highest scorer in the one-day cup.
Brevis joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in IPL 2025. The 22-year-old scored 225 runs across six matches he played, with a strike rate of 180.
Keshav Maharaj collected a total of 40 wickets across seven Test matches that transpired between August 2024 and January 2025. He also took two four-wicket hauls against the West Indies.
Maharaj snapped two five-wicket hauls in Chattogram and Gqeberha. He was also the third-highest wicket-taker at the 2024 T20 World Cup for the Proteas.
In women’s cricket, Mlaba picked up 12 wickets at the T20 World Cup and also became the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. On the back of this feat, she also became the first South African woman to collect ten wickets in a Test match. She managed to pick up 10 wickets, giving away 157 runs against England in December, and is South Africa’s second-highest wicket-taker in the Test format.
