SRH Equal RCB Record in Blistering Innings vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scripted history by becoming the joint-fastest team to score 200 runs in an innings. They took only 14.1 overs to reach the milestone, equalling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s record in 2016.

The start was as expected for the Orange Army, as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head wreaked havoc and maximised the powerplay. Even after Abhishek got out, Head continued his assault, and Ishan Kishan, who batted at No.3, didn’t waste time either.

Team Score Reached Overs Taken Opponent Year RCB 200 14.1 overs vs PBKS 2016 SRH 200 14.1 overs vs RR 2024 SRH 200 14.4 overs vs MI 2024 SRH 200 14.5 overs vs DC 2024

As the batters came, they kept playing their shots to maintain the run rate and made history. SRH are set to post a big first-innings total against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

More to follow…