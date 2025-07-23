News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have signed two Mumbai Indians players.
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Franchise Sign Up Two Big Mumbai Indians Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

They have roped in two Mumbai Indians (MI) players.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have signed two Mumbai Indians players.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have made bold moves ahead of the SA20 2026 auction, securing a few key signings. They have roped in two Mumbai Indians (MI) players, Jonny Bairstow, a wicketkeeper batter who came as a temporary replacement, and Allah Ghazanfar, a mystery off-spinner who was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

Toss – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Bairstow has fallen off the radar, but has performed slightly better lately in the IPL and T20 Blast 2025, which may be a reason behind the franchise showing interest in him. He recently amassed a fabulous ton against Lancashire in the T20 Blast 2025.

Meanwhile, Ghazanfar is an exciting signing and massively boosts SEC’s spin department. After returning from the injury, he played for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast and performed exceptionally well.

ALSO READ:

He took 16 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a 20.62 in 14 innings, including a best of 2/5. There’s also some batting value as well, depicted by his strike rate of 148.64 in the competition, and Ghazanfar can be a threatening option if the pitches remain the same as last season in SA20.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape release Aiden Markram ahead of SA20 2026 auction

In what comes as a huge move, Aiden Markram will be in the auction after deciding against being retained by the SRH franchise. He led them to two consecutive titles in the initial two years, and the final of the previous edition, where they fell short against MI Cape Town.

He is also their leading run-scorer, with 967 runs at an average of 34.53 and a 131.38 strike rate in 34 outings, including five fifties and a century. However, the move to go in the auction is understandable, for his value will be high and several teams will go after him due to his batting and captaincy credentials.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a Right To Match (RTM) option available and can use it on Markram in the auction. There’s a possibility SEC will use it on their star player, even if his price is high.

Additionally, they have retained Tristan Stubbs and signed Marco Jansen as a wild card player before the auction. Both have been with the franchise since the start of the competition and played crucial roles in making them the most successful team in the competition’s history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
MI
Mumbai Indians
SA20 2026 Auction
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Josh Inglis Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings Didn’t Have Him In Their Plans Initially, But Now IPL 2026 Retention Looks Inevitable

As of now, the stylish player has played in 31 T20I games, where he has made 802 runs with a strike rate of 163.3.
10:05 am
Ashish Satyam
sa20 retentions aiden markram mumbai indians srh csk nicholas pooran presignings sa20 2026

Full SA20 2026 Retentions And Signings — SRH Franchise Icon Asks For Release, Mumbai Indians Franchise Release CSK Star, Signs LSG Hero

8:56 am
Rohit Sankar
Bangladesh Star Can Be Underrated IPL 2026 Prospect After Whirlwind Fifty To Seal T20I Series Against Pakistan

Bangladesh Star Can Be Underrated IPL 2026 Prospect After Whirlwind Fifty To Seal T20I Series Against Pakistan

11:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
He Didn't Get A Game In IPL 2025, But RCB Might Think Of Buying Him Back In IPL 2026 Auction

He Didn’t Get A Game In IPL 2025, But RCB Might Think Of Buying Him Back In IPL 2026 Auction

RCB could consider buying back a promising batter at the IPL 2026 auction.
9:07 pm
Vishnu PN

Former Mumbai Indians Star Gets Clobbered for a First-Ball Six by His Son in Franchise T20 League [WATCH]

8:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH Star Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Push For Release To Aim At Bigger Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

SRH Star Could Push For Release To Aim At Bigger Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

He scored only 182 runs at a strike rate of 118.95 in the IPL 2025.
7:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.