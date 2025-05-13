SRH Overseas Player Availability: Pat Cummins, Travis Head To Return for IPL 2025

The Australian duo have informed the franchise of their intention to return to India for the resumption of IPL 2025.

Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Travis Head are all set to return to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the resumption of IPL 2025. On May 9, IPL 2025 had been suspended for one week but the league will resume on May 17. The final will take place on June 3. Cummins and Head were among several overseas players who had flown back home following the suspension of IPL 2025.

Cummins, Head inform SRH about their return

According to ESPNCricinfo, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and his national teammate Travis Head have informed the franchise of their intention to return to India. It has to be noted that both Cummins and Head will have national duty later in June, when Australia take on South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 11.

However, with Sunrisers Hyderabad already eliminated, Cummins and Head will be able to fly back in time for the WTC final against the Proteas at Lord’s. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their final league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi on May 25. “Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning,” Neil Maxwell, the manager of Cummins, told News Corp.

CA to work with players regarding IPL decision

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s high-performance chief, admitted that it was an extreme situation with te IPL final taking place just over a week before the WTC summit clash.

Cricket Australia will “work with players on their individual decision to return to India or not” in the next 48 hours, Oliver said. It remains to be seen if the other overseas players in the team that includes Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga and Kamindu Mendis will return to India for IPL’s resumption. Mulder is part of South Africa’s squad for the WTC final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently languishing in eighth place with just seven points from 11 matches. The Pat Cummins-led side had reached the final of IPL 2024 where they had lost Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

