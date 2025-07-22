News
srh released players list sunrisers hyderabad ipl 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Release

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 22, 2025
5 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth in the IPL 2025 points table

srh released players list sunrisers hyderabad ipl 2026 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction will take place in a few months, and it will give Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) an opportunity to make up for some of the shortcomings in their squad from last season. Despite reaching the final in 2024, Pat Cummins’ side lacked resilient displays in the recently-concluded edition as they finished sixth in the table because the rest of the bottom half in the table weren’t playing good cricket. They surely need reinforcements in the upcoming auction and the SRH released players list could help them free up some purse.

Here’s a look at the likely SRH released players list and how their squad might shape up ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

SRH Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

SRH can go for a clear slate approach like they did in their 2021 auction after several of the senior players failed to perform. But such drastic measures don’t seem to be necessary as they have a lot of batting firepower and talented bowlers in their squad. However, there will few necessary cost cuttings to be done. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely SRH Released Players List:

Likely Final Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players List

  • Abhinav Manohar
  • Atharva Taide
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Rahul Chahar
  • Jaydev Unadkat
  • Simarjeet Singh

Big Players Who Feature in SRH Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

SRH are likely to retain a major part of their squad but could release a few players depending on . Here’s a look at some of the big players and why they feature in the expected SRH Released Players List:

Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bought the India pacer for a whopping INR 10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He had come off a long-term injury layoff and won the Champions Trophy 2025 but his IPL performances were average at best. The 35-year-old played nine matches and got just six wickets and leaked runs at 11.23. This could see SRH go without the experienced pacer into the auction.

ALSO READ:

Rahul Chahar

The spinner’s form in the IPL has gone down drastically as he was able to bowl just a single over in the only match he played in the entire season. It look highly unlikely that the legspinner will be retained as SRH might go for another quality legspinner in the auction or the trading window.

Jaydev Unadkat

The Saurashtra pacer is a key player for any side he plays in the IPL. He can take on the most critical overs in the match even though the results can be mixed.Unadkat has been a journeyman in the last few years in the competition and likely to head out of SRH for the upcoming season even though he is far from their worst performer last season.

Likely SRH Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

Here’s how the SRH squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Aniket Varma, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Zeesham Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Category: Released
Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar.

Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins.

SRH Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Jonny Bairstow

The England keeper-batter had begun his IPL career with SRH back in 2019 and departed for Punjab Kings after three seasons. SRH desperately need a batter in the top four who can anchor the innings in between a long list of big hitters who can take all the risks. The fact that Mumbai Indians can’t retain him before the auction can play into SRH’s hands.

Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals had brought in the left-arm pacer late into the season as a replacement player for Jake Fraser-McGurk which can be a big advantage for SRH in the auction. The 2016 champions had seen the Bangladesh star in the dug-out for two seasons, but couldn’t utilise him at the peak of his power which came after 2018. They could see to bring him back as they need a capable strike bowler.

Deepak Hooda

SRH need a good balance in their ranks with a spin-bowling all-rounder who can bat as a floater depending on the situation. SRH’s batting have been found out in multiple games as they went all-guns-blazing approach throughout the season. Hooda, who won the title in 2016 with SRH, is a safe bet in the middle and lower-middle order as he has the experience of playing on tricky surfaces in the IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi would’ve been an indispensable asset for any IPL side few years ago, but his inconsistent performances in the last few seasons might lead to Lucknow Super Giants letting him go which is something SRH will be wishing for. 

FAQs – SRH Released Players List

Which players could be released by SRH?

Likely released names include Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar.

Who will SRH target in place of Mohammed Shami at IPL 2026 auction?

Sunrisers Hyderabad could go for another Indian seamer like Mayank Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, or Rasikh Salam. 

Who will SRH target in place of Abhinav Manohar at IPL 2026 auction?

SRH can replace Abhinav Manohar with the upcoming young batters like Robin Minz or Suryansh Shedge. 

Who will SRH target in place of Simarjeet Singh at IPL 2026 auction?

Mustafizur Rahman or Mukesh Choudhary could be a good option to replace Simarjeet Singh. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

