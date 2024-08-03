SRH to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were one of the most impressive sides in IPL 2024, playing an aggressive brand of cricket and reaching the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their aggressive cricket fetched them ample accolades and were among the teams to beat in the last edition of the league. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH revolutionised batting and dictated terms with the willow.

While their main strength was overseas pros, SRH also have a few quality local talents who have impressed at every turn. The investments in them will reap fruitful results in the future, which makes them vital. Rather than releasing them for auction, which might increase their value, SRH should retain the best one of them.

We look at three uncapped players SRH can retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy is the most popular option for SRH to retain due to the immense talent and capability he has shown in his short career. Nitish is among the rare breed in Indian cricket who can bat in the middle order and bowl medium pace with the ball. He showed what he is capable of in patches during the IPL 2024, impressing one and all with his dual skills.

Fortunately for SRH, Reddy hasn’t made his India debut yet, even though he came close during the Zimbabwe series. Reddy is an asset for any T20 team, and if he comes into the auction, he will get more than SRH will have to pay if they retain him as an uncapped player. He looks like the best bet for SRH to retain, for he ticks every box to be a long-term investment for the Orange Army.

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad is another valuable pick for SRH to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Samad is a lower-order batter who can hit big shots against pacers from the first ball and provide impetus to the innings. While he has been inconsistent with his batting, the role he plays is quite arduous, which makes him valuable.

So far, Samad has scored 577 runs at a strike rate of 146.08 in 40 IPL innings, with the best of 37. He is only 22 and will only improve from here on in a role not many can boast of accomplishing. If SRH retain him, they will have a local batter who can be flexible with his batting position and can take down pacers.

Sanvir Singh

Like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh is also a batting all-rounder, who bats right-hand and bowls useful medium pace. Sanvir is a big striker of the ball who can play spinners and pacers equally well, Further, his bowling has improved decently lately and will keep getting better, making him an all-round package.

Sanvir, 27, will be among the hot picks due to being a pace-bowling all-rounder and uncapped. SRH have the opportunity to continue with him and work extensively on his game to improve him as a player. Sanvir can be a permanent for SRH in the coming years.

